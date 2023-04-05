The Masters Kicks Off On Nine Radio Tomorrow

The Masters Kicks Off On Nine Radio Tomorrow
    The Masters, will be kicking off on Nine’s Talk Radio platforms from 5.00am this Friday, April 7.

    The biggest names in golf including Tiger Woods, Cameron Smith and Scottie Scheffler will be coming together for the world’s most prestigious golf tournament.

    Masters Radio will broadcast on DAB+ in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, and a special pop-up stream will be available across the apps and websites of 2GB, 3AW, 4BC and 6PR as the first major of the year tees off.

    British Open winner Cameron Smith and Adam Scott – who won The Masters a decade ago – will lead the Aussie charge at Augusta National in Georgia, alongside Jason Day, Min Woo Lee and amateur Harrison Crowe.

    Greg Byrnes, Head of Content for Nine Radio, said: “After a great response last year we’re thrilled our listeners will again have access to the world’s best golf event through the power of radio.”

    “And it’s a total audio solution, across DAB+, streaming on our apps and websites, and regular updates on our Talk Radio stations during play with the Voice of Golf himself Graeme Agars, who incidentally is this year covering his 40th Masters.”

    To stream The Masters, simply search for ‘Masters Radio’ on your DAB+ receiver or head to the pop-up streams on the apps and websites of 2GB, 3AW, 4BC and 6PR.

    Live coverage from Augusta will commence at 5.00am tomorrow with the Par 3 Contest and will continue Friday, Saturday, Sunday, starting at 5am, and Monday, starting at 4.00am.

