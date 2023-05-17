The Leukaemia Foundation On Hunt For Creative Agency For World’s Greatest Shave Campaign

The Leukaemia Foundation On Hunt For Creative Agency For World’s Greatest Shave Campaign
The Leukaemia Foundation has called an open tender as it searches for a creative agency to lead the development of a transformed World’s Greatest Shave campaign.

World’s Greatest Shave is one of Australia’s most popular and longest-running peer-to-peer fundraisers, raising hundreds of millions of dollars over the past 25 years to help Australians impacted by blood cancer.

The above-the-line campaign has long-featured iconic upside-down chins but now the Leukaemia Foundation, recently named Australia’s most reputable cancer charity, is looking for a fresh creative approach for its flagship fundraising campaign.

Leukaemia foundation’s general manager of fundraising & growth, Charlotte Webb, hopes the change will encourage more people to participate and raise funds, with the charity seeing declining numbers of registrants in recent years.

“World’s Greatest Shave has a long and proud heritage. More than two million people have sacrificed their hair, or donated to someone who has, over the last 25 years, helping fund lifechanging blood cancer support and research,” Ms Webb said.

“We hold an ambitious vision—a future where no life is lost to blood cancer. To achieve this, we must usher in a new era for World’s Greatest Shave. We need to connect more people with the cause to raise substantial funds for the benefit of Australians impacted by blood cancer.”

“We’re armed with important new insights and data and are looking for an agency that can help us develop a bold new vision, for World’s Greatest Shave, rather than simply evolve the creative approach.”

“Every year our incredible community show such bravery, solidarity and joy as they participate and donate to support Australians living with blood cancer. Through this journey we hope to find a partner agency that respects and reflects that commitment with a strong new creative approach that continues to set World’s Greatest Shave apart from the rest”.

“I’d like to thank all of our creative partners who have help make World’s Greatest Shave such a
success over the years.”

Agencies have until Wednesday 24 May to submit an expression of interest ahead of shortlisting.

A decision is due at the end of June. Interested agencies can submit their EOI by emailing brand@leukaemia.org.au.

