The Inspired Unemployed Head To Court For Beer Battle

The Inspired Unemployed’s beer company is now embroiled in a legal case after being accused of copying another beer company.

Matt Ford and Jack Steele, the duo behind The Inspired Unemployed, went viral last year when they launched zero-carb beer, Better Beer. Smartly the creators both have a 20 per cent stake in their beer venture.

According to the Australian Financial Review, the venture has proved incredibly lucrative, and the beer company has already made $10 million in sales.

However, now the boys have found themselves in court.

The beer created by the TikTokers is the subject of a legal case, after another company has claimed that Better Beer, “makes false, misleading or deceptive representations.”

According to news.com.au Brick Lane Brewing has alleged that Better Beer’s packaging could be easily confused for this own Beer, Sidewinder Hazy Pale.

The brewing company also claims that likeness has led to consumers assuming the beers are connected somehow.

Brick Lane Brewing is seeking corrective advertising and damages.

Interestingly, Brick Lane Brewing has some famous faces behind it too! Stakeholders include Billy Slater, Dan Carter, Eddie McGuire and Mick Molloy.

The trial started in Federal Court Yesterday.