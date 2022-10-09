The Oz’s Growth Agenda Launches Podcast Series For Adland

The Australian is expanding The Growth Agenda editorial series, which promotes creativity in marketing and advertising, into a new podcast launching today.

Hosted by The Growth Agenda editor Pippa Chambers and supported by Advertising Council Australia, the new weekly podcast rolls out from Monday, October 10, for eight weeks and features some of the marketing and advertising industry’s smartest minds.

Offering unique insights from brandside marketers at Kmart, Diageo, Catch, EA Games, Glenfiddich and Tourism Australia and top creatives at ad agencies including Dentsu Creative, BMF, The Monkeys and Saatchi & Saatchi, the series is not to be missed.

John Lehmann, The Australian managing director said: “The Australian is an award-winning multi-media brand that has been at the forefront of combining world-class journalism with the popularity of podcasting.

“From The Teacher’s Pet true crime investigation that became the number one podcast in Australia, the US, Britain, Canada and New Zealand, to The Front, our morning news show, The Australian’s journalists have quickly evolved their storytelling to keep pace with our audience’s changing consumption habits.”

Over the past year, The Growth Agenda has expanded from a full page in print each Monday to increased online coverage, events, and now the podcast.

The podcast covers themes across brand purpose, creativity at all touchpoints, diversity of creative, and technology and creativity.

Topics within the series include the rise and rhetoric around commercial creativity, the role of creative agencies inside and outside of the metaverse when it comes to immersive content and why First Nations’ creativity and leadership should be critical to all businesses.

Advertising Council Australia CEO Tony Hale said: “Our partnership with The Australian has been brilliant in communicating the role that creativity can play to generate growth. It has been proven to engage the marketing and broader business community.

“I am delighted that we are now about to extend The Growth Agenda into a podcast that will delve into some burning issues related to brands with purpose, tech-driven creativity and more. I’m really looking forward to hearing about the series.”

The Growth Agenda shines a spotlight on the power of creativity within advertising and marketing and its role in building thriving businesses. The weekly page within The Australian launched in June last year and has gone from strength to strength, having also run events in Sydney and Melbourne.

The Growth Agenda podcast was produced by The Australian associate editor (commercial), Jackson Hewett and digital delivery producer, Eartha Hewett.