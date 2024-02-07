The Fuel Agency Melbourne Nabs iD Collective’s Ed Bechervaise As Creative Strategy Director

The Fuel Agency Melbourne Nabs iD Collective’s Ed Bechervaise As Creative Strategy Director
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



The Fuel Agency Melbourne has appointed Ed Bechervaise in the role of creative strategy director.

Bechervaise is an accomplished art direction-based creative strategist and creative director, specialising in brand evolution and brand-building creative strategy.

Bechervaise joins Fuel from iD collective, where he headed up brand strategy across Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide and NZ. Spearheading growth, he provided creative strategic leadership to the growing portfolio of brands and high-level direction on brand building evolution across digital, PR, events and brand transformation.

L-R: Ed Bechervaise, Tim Kidman & Ben Growns

Prior to this, from 2014 to 2021, Bechervaise worked as creative strategist and creative director at Icon Agency, where he helped the agency merge into a full-service 360 creative communications agency. Bechervaise’s creative leadership was instrumental in transforming the agency, resulting in 80 award nominations and 30-plus award wins, and scaling the agency scaled from 35 to 75 people.

Bechervaise has also held senior roles globally, serving as creative group head at TwoFish Amsterdam, motivating creative successes while winning new business including Oakley, Zurich Insurance, Bavaria beer and ING.

From global brand experience including Malaysia Airlines, Timberland, Lacoste, Footlocker, Milwaukee Tools and Accor Hotels, FMCG including Peter’s Drumstick and finance (ING bank, Me Bank) to iconic local brands including Yarra Trams and Red Nose, and both federal and state government departments, Ed comes to Fuel with both a hunger for innovation and genuinely differentiated creativity and a global perspective.

A natural leader in the independent context, previously leading large-scale teams, Bechervaise has the ability to transform brands purposefully, with a creatively-led vision for evolution. Having worked in Europe, Bechervaise is no stranger to innovative, left-of-centre creativity that is focused on impact-driven brand building – a focus he looks to bring to the agency in a transformative way.

Tim Kidman, CEO at the Fuel Agency, said: “I’m thrilled with the transformative power Ed brings to our clients and the agency as creative strategy director.

“We recognise that creativity is the driving force behind impactful brand building and Ed’s addition marks a significant stride towards our vision of inspiring our clients to see their potential, propel them further and help transform their future.”




Please login with linkedin to comment

Ed Bechervaise The Fuel Agency

Latest News

Toyota & HERO Help Aussie Adults Find Their Drive
  • Campaigns

Toyota & HERO Help Aussie Adults Find Their Drive

Nearly 1.5 million Australian adults don’t have a driver’s licence. This can be a byproduct of language barriers, disability, anxiety, financial hardship and other life circumstances. However, not having the freedom to drive can hold individuals back from gainful employment, physically connecting with family and friends and in regional areas can be geographically isolating. Australian […]

Move Over Netflix: Cinema Popularity Soars
  • Media

Move Over Netflix: Cinema Popularity Soars

Nostalgia is alive as Australian cinema visits sky-rocket this summer. According to Val Morgan cinema, the 2023-24 summer of cinema is at a high with 9.8 million Australians immersing themselves in movie magic as blockbusters reach the silver screens. This season saw various remakes of the ‘older’ successful films Mean Girls and Willy Wonka into […]

CX Lavender Gains New Clients Scenic World & IHC
  • Advertising
  • Media

CX Lavender Gains New Clients Scenic World & IHC

Independent Agency CX Lavender has recruited general practice allied health network, InterHealthcare, and Blue Mountains tourist attraction company, Scenic World. Scenic World’s is known for its famous glass-bottom cable car and world’s steepest railway attracting global tourism yearly. CXL’s digital CX engagement will support evolving customer promotion, planning and the business’s growing commerce need.   […]

Australian Open Thanks Influencers For One Million Attendance
  • Media

Australian Open Thanks Influencers For One Million Attendance

Tennis Australia uses an influencer-focused marketing approach that gained them one million attendees at the Australian Open. Brands have long been aware of the power behind social media and influencer marketing with sporting events now having a crack at the new advertising landscape. Tennis Australia has collaborated with Melbourne-based creative marketing agency Underscore to engage […]

SUADA Announces New Clients And Gender Equality Initiative
  • Campaigns
  • Media

SUADA Announces New Clients And Gender Equality Initiative

SUADA announces new clients Go Foundation and EREA Flexible Schools. Lead Image: SUADA Team Good-purpose communications agency SUADA has announced two new clients: leading Indigenous education organisation, the Goodes O’Loughlin (GO) Foundation, and Australia’s largest network of alternative schools, EREA Flexible Schools. “It is a joy to work with organisations that are doing such inspiring, […]

Meta AI logo is seen in this illustration taken September 28, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
  • Media
  • Technology

Meta Calls Out Fakes With New AI Identifier Across All Platforms

In the new age of AI media, it’s not a secret that users are having trouble authenticating images as ‘real’ or ‘fake’. But a Meta feature is being introduced to call you out on those fake holiday pics. The new Meta AI feature will be introduced across all platforms to help users identify what images […]

Salesforce Bring A WAILD West Saloon To Sydney
  • Campaigns

Salesforce Bring A WAILD West Saloon To Sydney

For three days this week, Salesforce will transport Aussies to the Wild Wild West in Sydney’s Barangaroo with its ‘WAILD West Saloon’. As humanity grapples with the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), the popup installation will take Sydneysiders on an experiential journey designed to empower them to start asking the right questions when it comes […]

NP Digital Unveils A String Of New Hires
  • Marketing
  • Technology

NP Digital Unveils A String Of New Hires

Having set up shop in Australia in 2021, performance marketing agency NP Digital has been quietly carving its own productive niche. After shoring up the marketing strategies for a raft of clients, in 2024 the business is aiming to broaden its horizons locally. You could be excused for drawing a blank when the name Neil […]

Seven Unveils New Commercial Data & Programmatic Team
  • Media

Seven Unveils New Commercial Data & Programmatic Team

The Seven Network has announced the launch of a new commercial data and programmatic team in a move which brings together the strengths of Seven’s digital, data and tech solutions, creating market leading opportunities. Reporting to network digital sales director Rachel Page, the team has been set up by the merger of the programmatic and […]

Comms Agency AMPR Wins Kathmandu
  • Marketing

Comms Agency AMPR Wins Kathmandu

AMPR staffers "delighted" with news that all-hands meetings will now take place atop a small, cold, wet mountain.

Cabot Transforms Customer Service In Partnership With Microsoft & Insight Through Generative AI
  • Technology

Cabot Transforms Customer Service In Partnership With Microsoft & Insight Through Generative AI

Cabot’s Premium Woodcare brand is the market leader in timber in Australia and New Zealand and innovator in AI run customer service support. Named Cabot’s Project Assistant, the company built the breakthrough solution as part of Microsoft’s AI-First Movers Program and in collaboration with Microsoft partner Insight Enterprises. The generative AI chatbot answers customers’ most […]

SBS Announces Winners Of The ‘2024 Emerging Writers Incubation’
  • Media

SBS Announces Winners Of The ‘2024 Emerging Writers Incubation’

These six creatives will each join a leading Australian production company acclaimed for their Australian drama to further develop their careers. The ‘SBS Emerging Writers’ Incubator’ is a nationwide industry initiative supporting the development of under-represented screenwriting talent in Australia, including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. Including people who are from culturally and linguistically […]