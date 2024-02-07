The Fuel Agency Melbourne Nabs iD Collective’s Ed Bechervaise As Creative Strategy Director

The Fuel Agency Melbourne has appointed Ed Bechervaise in the role of creative strategy director.

Bechervaise is an accomplished art direction-based creative strategist and creative director, specialising in brand evolution and brand-building creative strategy.

Bechervaise joins Fuel from iD collective, where he headed up brand strategy across Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide and NZ. Spearheading growth, he provided creative strategic leadership to the growing portfolio of brands and high-level direction on brand building evolution across digital, PR, events and brand transformation.

L-R: Ed Bechervaise, Tim Kidman & Ben Growns

Prior to this, from 2014 to 2021, Bechervaise worked as creative strategist and creative director at Icon Agency, where he helped the agency merge into a full-service 360 creative communications agency. Bechervaise’s creative leadership was instrumental in transforming the agency, resulting in 80 award nominations and 30-plus award wins, and scaling the agency scaled from 35 to 75 people.

Bechervaise has also held senior roles globally, serving as creative group head at TwoFish Amsterdam, motivating creative successes while winning new business including Oakley, Zurich Insurance, Bavaria beer and ING.

From global brand experience including Malaysia Airlines, Timberland, Lacoste, Footlocker, Milwaukee Tools and Accor Hotels, FMCG including Peter’s Drumstick and finance (ING bank, Me Bank) to iconic local brands including Yarra Trams and Red Nose, and both federal and state government departments, Ed comes to Fuel with both a hunger for innovation and genuinely differentiated creativity and a global perspective.

A natural leader in the independent context, previously leading large-scale teams, Bechervaise has the ability to transform brands purposefully, with a creatively-led vision for evolution. Having worked in Europe, Bechervaise is no stranger to innovative, left-of-centre creativity that is focused on impact-driven brand building – a focus he looks to bring to the agency in a transformative way.

Tim Kidman, CEO at the Fuel Agency, said: “I’m thrilled with the transformative power Ed brings to our clients and the agency as creative strategy director.

“We recognise that creativity is the driving force behind impactful brand building and Ed’s addition marks a significant stride towards our vision of inspiring our clients to see their potential, propel them further and help transform their future.”