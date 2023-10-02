The Countdown Is On! B&T Award Early Bird Tickets Close This Friday, Midnight Time!

There’s a number of ways to save some coin in these high inflationary times – help yourself to a colleague’s lunch in the office fridge, drink the off milk or hold onto the back of a bus while rollerskating.

But if you really want to fatten the wallet, there’s one sure way to do it and that’s bag your tickets to the B&T Awards for a tasty worm-like early bird saving.

Adland’s craziest night rolls around again on Friday 24th November at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion and we’ve even poshed it up a bit this year with a ‘black tie’ dress code.

Want to save some serious loot on a ticket? Of course you and you’ll do it by clicking the button HERE.

But if you want to save, you need to do it by this Friday the 6th of October (midnight) before – like everything these days – prices spiral northwards.

Get in now and a single seat is $429 (increasing to $479), while a full table right now for a ticket of 10 is $399 (rising to $449).

And just think, with the money you save on tickets, you can put to your frock or tux for the night to ensure you are the belle of the ball. Well, the B&T Awards anyway!