The Block’s Regional Move Translates To More Regional Viewers
Mary Madigan
Nine’s The Block burst back onto the scene last night, and interestingly its regional move has translated into more regional viewers.

This season of The Block isn’t based on apartments or inner city semis. Instead, The Block has gone rural. The contestants are renovating five separate homes, each on 10 acres of land outside of Melbourne in Gisborne South.

While it isn’t exactly reinventing the wheel, it is still giving the wheel quite a bit of oil to help it move better.

Whenever a show does a format shakeup, it’s always interesting to see if it works, and while we’ve got a whole season of The Block to enjoy and see if the tree change pays off.

It was interesting to see that while it won its time slot last night, bringing in over 800,000 viewers, it also won over more regional viewers than ever before.

Right off the bat, The Block saw an increase in regional viewers, a 27 per cent increase. It also saw an increase across the key demos, with a 28 per cent increase between 25-54-year-olds.

The Block‘s move is an example of when a format is changed and can open up a long-standing show to a whole new audience.

It’ll be interesting to see if the show holds the regional fan’s attention, but the tree change is paying off so far!

