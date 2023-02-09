The Oz Names Kate Racovolis To Lead Its Media & Marketing Growth Agenda

The Australian is expanding its in-depth coverage of the marketing and advertising industry with the appointment of new editor Kate Racovolis to lead The Growth Agenda.

The Growth Agenda spotlights the role creativity plays as a powerful lever for business success. The section explores how creativity can be applied to all aspects of business and the customer journey to generate growth. It investigates the evolving and emerging role creative forces can play and features influential corporate, marketing and advertising leaders.

The Growth Agenda’s new editor, Kate Racovolis, is a journalist and editor with extensive experience across publishing roles in the UK and Australia.

In welcoming Racovolis to the role, John Lehmann, The Australian managing director, said: “We are proud of the impact The Growth Agenda has had since its launch two years ago, and have been impressed by the passion for marketing and innovation that Kate will bring as she takes on the editorship.

“Business success depends on being creative and nimble in response to digital transformation and disruption. These dynamics will continue to be top of mind for executives for years to come.” he said.

Tony Hale, chief executive of Advertising Council Australia, said: “The Growth Agenda has been brilliant in highlighting the role creativity plays as a key driver of growth, building confidence amongst the broader business community.

“The response we’ve had from the industry, marketers and the C-Suite has been absolutely fantastic, and we look forward to a third year of more rich, insight-driven content.”

In taking on the role, Racovolis said, “I am thrilled to join the team at The Australian and this key vertical. There has never been a more exciting time to cover the dynamic advertising and marketing landscape and the critical intersection of creativity and commercial success.

“Through The Growth Agenda, we will expand our digital coverage to highlight and analyse the industry insights that matter and empower businesses to utilise creativity as a key driver for growth. In doing so, we will have more frequent and timely stories covering the challenges business leaders and marketers face, the industry’s most engaging and innovative work and, crucially, the people who move it forward.”

Throughout her career, Racovolis has held senior roles in many corners of the media industry, including communications (Edelman), creative agency (Edge) and commercial publishing. Prior to taking on this role Racovolis worked within the advertising industry with a focus on branded content across print, digital and social media platforms. Racovolis will take over the role from outgoing editor Pippa Chambers who is on parental leave.

The Growth Agenda, in partnership with Advertising Council Australia, appears in print each Monday, from February 13 alongside The Australian’s media section, and its digital vertical is updated throughout the week.