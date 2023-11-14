The Australian Podcast Ranker Hits 2.8 billion Downloads Since Its Launch Four Years Ago

The Australian Podcast Ranker has now measured a total of 2.8 billion downloads since its launch four years ago, with the 50th monthly Ranker released today by Triton Digital.

The number one podcast for October 2023 was Hamish & Andy with 990,858 listeners and 2.127 million downloads. See October’s top 10 podcasts below:

The Australian Podcast Ranker was launched in October 2019 with just one chart, featuring six publishers, with only one non-radio publisher.

It now has 30 publishers, including 24 non-radio publishers, and four charts: top 150 podcasts, top 150 all-Australian podcasts, top publishers, and top sales representatives.

Commercial Radio & Audio CEO Ford Ennals said the Australian Podcast Ranker has grown rapidly, reflecting the popularity of podcasts.

“The fast growth of the Australian Podcast Ranker is proof of the immense popularity of podcasts in Australia – in fact, our podcast audience is bigger than that of the US, with 43 per cent of Australians listening to podcasts each month*,” Mr Ennals said.

“The Ranker also shows how much we love Australian-made content, which takes out 9 spots in the top 10 for October.

“After 50 Rankers, there are just five titles that have reached number one – Casefile True Crime, The Kyle and Jackie O Show, Stuff You Should Know, AFL Trade Radio, and Hamish & Andy. In fact, Hamish and Andy are in first place when it comes to placing first, reaching #1 22 times as of October 2023,” he said.

The 50th Ranker also includes Ted Talks Daily for the first time. HODD Media (How Other Dads Dad with Hamish Blake) also joined the Ranker this month, taking the number of new publishers added in 2023 to 9.

“We are so proud to reach this milestone. When we set out to create a single source of truth for the podcast industry it was with the potential and growth of podcasting top of mind,” said Richard Palmer, VP of Market Development and Strategy in APAC, Triton Digital.

“We know how important it is for publishers and advertisers to have measurement data like this available and we look forward to continuing to provide audience insights that will create the best listening experiences.”