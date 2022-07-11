The Australian Marketing Institute Nabs Mars Food’s Bronwyn Powell As New CEO

The Australian Marketing Institute (AMI) has appointed Bronwyn Powell (lead image) as its new chief executive officer.

Powell brings to the role a wealth of marketing and leadership experience. Most recently, Powell was marketing director for Mars Food Australia.

In announcing Powell’s appointment, AMI Chair, Andrew Thornton, said: “The Board of the AMI is delighted that Bronwyn has chosen to join the AMI as our new CEO. Bronwyn brings to this role extensive experience in marketing leadership, in particular more than 30 years’ experience in transforming and positioning brands for growth. At the heart of her success has been her ability to develop innovative new concepts and strategies that connect with consumers and change businesses”.

He added that, “We look forward to Bronwyn leading the AMI as we move into the next phase of the organisation’s development, building on the sound footings already in place. Moving forward, the focus will be on continuing to devise and deliver valued benefits for our members that will really make a difference to their career aspirations, regardless of what career stage they are at”.

Commenting on her appointment, Powell added; “I am excited to be taking on this new role as I am passionate about strengthening the marketing profession in Australia. There is no doubt in my mind that professional marketers need a strong and supportive industry body to help them navigate their career and to provide access to first class continuing professional development opportunities”.

Powell succeeds Narendra Prasad who is continuing with the AMI as CFO and company secretary. Thornton said, “On behalf of the Board, I want to acknowledge and thank Narendra for all of his hard work in ensuring that the AMI is in sound shape and ready for the next phase of the AMI’s evolution. I have no doubt that Bronwyn and Narendra will make a formidable team.”