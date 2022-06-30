“Talk About Soft!” Mark Levy Blasts The Project Over Interview With Climate Change Activist

10’s The Project is being blasted by Mark Levy for being soft in their interview approach with climate change protestor Mali Cooper.

Cooper was arrested for protesting after she parked across the Harbour Tunnel and locked herself to her car steering wheel via a bike lock. Basically, her protest caused a ton of disruption for anyone wanting to get through the tunnel. She was ultimately charged with wilfully preventing the free passage of vehicles.

When she appeared on The Project, she stood by her actions and said, “I don’t regret anything.”

Georgie Tunny asked Cooper what made her take such, “extreme,” actions, and Cooper said, “Anxiety about the way the world is going and my fear about the way we treat the planet.”

Kate Langbroek then jumped in and said: “Do you understand people find you to be extremely divisive. You talk about privilege, but probably the ultimate privilege is you deciding when people could get to work or not.”

Cooper replied: “I think there’s a bigger conversation that needs to happen about climate change. Not a lot of people get a chance to speak on national television about this really important situation.”

Twelve more climate activists have been arrested in Sydney after the second day of protests organised by Blockade Australia. Mali Cooper has just been released on bail after closing the Sydney Harbour tunnel and joins us.#TheProjectTV pic.twitter.com/99aneXupLF — The Project (@theprojecttv) June 28, 2022

However, according to news.com.au, 2GB’s Mark Levy wasn’t impressed by The Project’s interview style and took to the airwaves to share his thoughts, he said: “You would think, given the level of outrage and frustration at the moment, The Project would ask some tough questions.

“You tell me if these are the sorts of questions that should have been asked Mali Cooper last night? Talk about soft. They asked her, ‘oh Mali, how are you feeling?’ How is she feeling?! How about how do the people of Sydney, how are they feeling? Who cares how Mali’s feeling?!”

It’s probably worth noting that Australia is currently experiencing more extreme weather due to climate change. Hence, floods, fire seasons and higher temperatures.