Surprise Surprise! Nine Secures Free-To-Air Rights For Melbourne Cup

It has been one of the biggest mysteries of recent times, which FTA network will be taking the reins from Network 10 in terms of hosting the Melbourne Cup?

But the mystery is finally over because Nine has finally revealed that they have entered into a “ground-breaking” broadcast, media, and sponsorship deal for the world-famous Melbourne Cup Carnival from 2024 to 2029, alongside Tabcorp and Victoria Racing Club (VRC).

Nine will be the free-to-air partner of the Melbourne Cup Carnival, including audio-visual rights for broadcast, streaming, mobile, digital and social platforms. Tabcorp will be the exclusive wagering integration partner for Nine’s broadcast of the Melbourne Cup Carnival.

The Melbourne Cup Carnival will be broadcast on all SKY platforms and the TAB app, with Tabcorp having the right to on-sell the coverage to wagering providers.

The new rights package means that Nine will be the broadcast home of Penfolds Derby Day, Lexus Melbourne Cup Day, VRC Oaks Day and TAB Champions Stakes Day.

The partnership allows the VRC to invest strategically for the long term in the key areas of the Melbourne Cup Carnival, member engagement, the year-round racing program, Flemington Racecourse tracks and facilities, and the broader community. It will also bring significant new investment to the racing industry which will support and fund innovations on and off the track, create new jobs, and further enhance equine welfare initiatives.

The agreement represents a partnership encompassing broadcast, content, partnership rights and race naming rights. This partnership will create significant exposure for the brands and their partners as it brings together the biggest names in sport.

VRC Chairman Neil Wilson said that this was an important strategic announcement for the industry.

“The VRC is delighted to extend and enhance its long-term partnership with Tabcorp. As Australia’s first major event, the Melbourne Cup Carnival will sit very appropriately in the calendar of Nine’s Wide World of Sport major event coverage”.

The Melbourne Cup Carnival delivered $422.1 million in economic benefit to Victoria in 2022, making it the largest economic contributor to the state of any major annual sporting event in the past decade, with early modelling suggesting the 2023 economic impact will be even greater than 2022.

“The Melbourne Cup is an iconic Australian sporting event and has been part of our nation’s cultural fabric for more than 160 years. It has a rich heritage, synonymous with legendary sporting names such as Phar Lap and Makybe Diva, and Nine is honoured to be able to broadcast this world-renowned event across our platforms from 2024,” said Nine CEO, Mike Sneesby.

Minister for Racing Anthony Carbines said the arrangements were important to the Victorian racing industry for many reasons. “The Government looks forward to the VRC working with Tabcorp and Nine to grow the Victorian racing audience and find new and innovative ways to showcase this iconic sporting and cultural event to the world”.

During the Melbourne Cup Carnival, Flemington hosts 37 races worth more than $30 million including eight Group 1 races, highlighted by the $8.4 million Group 1 Lexus Melbourne Cup (3200m).