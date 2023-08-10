Swisse Wellness Wheels In the Celebs To Stop Late Night Doom Scrollers

A movement has begun fueled by sleep advocates at Swisse Wellness, urging doom scrollers and late-night-procrastinators to break bad sleep habits in one simple step – Go The Swisse To Sleep!

The playful new national campaign has been produced collaboratively via the agency village, including Traffik, AMPR and PMG to deliver a multi-faceted digital-first rollout for Swisse.

Tapping into a much needed solve for those who suffer from poor sleeping patterns, encouraging the audience to break bad sleep habits and prepare for whatever the next day holds.

“We loved working with Swisse on developing a hard hitting strategic and creative solution for their sleep supplement range,” said Taryn Watson, senior strategist at Traffik.

“We know that we can’t sleep if we are scrolling, so the creative execution of “Go the Swisse to Sleep” was designed to stop the scroll with ‘bait and switch’ social content featuring Swisse’s social talent.”

Swisse has enlisted a stellar “Sleep Squad” for the campaign, including food and style icon Melissa Leong, celebrated comedian and dad Jimmy Rees, next-gen athlete Harry Garside, mental health advocate Brooke Blurton and boss energy queen Lillian Ahenkan aka. Flex Mami.

The Sleep Squad feature in a range of content, including time-targeted TikTok’s that pull late-night scrollers out of their trance and get them to Go The Swisse To Sleep.

The campaign talent also spilled their personal icks, fails and bedtime rituals in a ‘Sleep Confessions’. Throughout the personal Q&A series, Harry Garside delves into his recovery tactics, Melissa Leong shares her favourite calming ways to wind down and Brooke Blurton uncovers her worst no-sleep fail – all for the love of Australia’s number 1 selling sleep supplement brand*.

“We’re proud to release our newest campaign for our market leading Sleep supplement range, with our agency village working seamlessly together to merge marketing, creative, digital and PR strategies” said Kerrie Wade, Marketing Director ANZ H&H Group.

“Our objective was to deliver an engaging campaign to stop our audience in their tracks, and encourage them to challenge themselves to break bad sleep habits.”