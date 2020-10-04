Sunday TV Wrap: Public Holiday Weekend Sees Viewer Numbers Tumble
In a surprising turn of events, the 6pm news bulletins weren’t the most-watched show of Sunday.
Instead, Nine’s The Block took the crown for the first time in a long time. The numbers clearly skewed by the public holiday long-weekend in NSW, South Australia and Queensland.
The usually dominant 6pm news bulletin on Seven was forced to not only take a back seat to the reno show but Nine’s news, too.
The Block pulling 1.058 million viewers for last night’s room reveal according to OzTAM metro numbers.
Nine’s 6pm news bulletin had 955,000 while Seven’s offering was down sharply to 874,000.
Sadly, B&T can’t report overall viewership numbers for the evening due to OzTAM taking a public holiday today.
The ABC had a strong Sunday, its evening running thus: 7pm news (636,000), Grantchester (440,000), The Rise Of The Murdoch Dynasty (436,000) and a Doc Martin repeat (240,000).
Even SBS enjoyed a show in the top 20 – Ancient Superstructures pulling 240,000.
Seven’s The Test: Feature Length Special did 346,000 and Crime Investigation Australia: Most Infamous did a mere 171,000.
Nine’s 60 Minutes had 609,000, 10’s The Sunday Project pulled 358,000 and Nine’s NRL coverage of the Rabbitohs-Knights elimination semi-final pulled 265,000 footy fans.
