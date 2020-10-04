Sunday TV Wrap: Public Holiday Weekend Sees Viewer Numbers Tumble

Sunday TV Wrap: Public Holiday Weekend Sees Viewer Numbers Tumble
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



In a surprising turn of events, the 6pm news bulletins weren’t the most-watched show of Sunday.

Instead, Nine’s The Block took the crown for the first time in a long time. The numbers clearly skewed by the public holiday long-weekend in NSW, South Australia and Queensland.

The usually dominant 6pm news bulletin on Seven was forced to not only take a back seat to the reno show but Nine’s news, too.

The Block pulling 1.058 million viewers for last night’s room reveal according to OzTAM metro numbers.

Nine’s 6pm news bulletin had 955,000 while Seven’s offering was down sharply to 874,000.

Sadly, B&T can’t report overall viewership numbers for the evening due to OzTAM taking a public holiday today.

The ABC had a strong Sunday, its evening running thus: 7pm news (636,000), Grantchester (440,000), The Rise Of The Murdoch Dynasty (436,000) and a Doc Martin repeat (240,000).

Even SBS enjoyed a show in the top 20 – Ancient Superstructures pulling 240,000.

Seven’s The Test: Feature Length Special did 346,000 and Crime Investigation Australia: Most Infamous did a mere 171,000.

Nine’s 60 Minutes had 609,000, 10’s The Sunday Project pulled 358,000 and Nine’s NRL coverage of the Rabbitohs-Knights elimination semi-final pulled 265,000 footy fans.

 

 

 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

OzTam

Latest News

Watching football at home on TV
  • Opinion

Live Sports Aren’t Just For The Living Room As OTT Viewing Takes Off

With Australians having endured a brief hiatus from live sport earlier this year, audiences are now primed for a shift in consumption, argues James Young, Managing Director of Australia at Magnite in this piece. There’s no denying sport is part of most Australians’ DNA and while we faced lock outs from attending games in person, […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Afterpay Joins Forces With Good On You To Hero Sustainable & Ethical Fashion Brands
  • Marketing

Afterpay Joins Forces With Good On You To Hero Sustainable & Ethical Fashion Brands

Afterpay has announced a partnership with sustainable and ethical fashion directory Good On You, a pioneering ratings platform which connects conscious shoppers to better brands through empowering consumers to know their impact. Solidifying Afterpay’s commitment to encourage sustainable shopping, the new partnership will enable 50 Afterpay merchants rated every month on Good On You. More […]

“No Laughing Matter!” Google Calls In A Comic In Latest Campaign Against The Federal Government’s Proposed News Code
  • Campaigns

“No Laughing Matter!” Google Calls In A Comic In Latest Campaign Against The Federal Government’s Proposed News Code

When all else fails, play the comedy route! That appears to be Google Australia’s latest tact in its ongoing war with the federal government and the ACCC who are demanding the tech behemoth pay for news content. Google has enlisted comedienne Greta Lee Jackson in a new campaign that just so happens to coincide with […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Why Relinquishing Creative Control Can Benefit A Brand Campaign
  • Opinion

Why Relinquishing Creative Control Can Benefit A Brand Campaign

In this guest post, Garth Williamson, Country Manager of Shutterstock ANZ shares his insights on the topic of ‘why relinquishing creative control can benefit a brand campaign’ from an Aussie perspective… The pandemic this year has arguably caused the most drastic transformation in history for brands and marketers alike. As a result, brands need to […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Gucci Unveils $3000 Dress For Men It Hopes Will “Disrupt Toxic Stereotypes” Of Gender
  • Marketing

Gucci Unveils $3000 Dress For Men It Hopes Will “Disrupt Toxic Stereotypes” Of Gender

Italian fashion house Gucci has unveiled a new item to its men’s range – an orange tartan dress retailing for a cool $3000. The high-end label says it hoped the tartan smock shirt would help fight the “toxic stereotypes that mould masculine gender identity”. According to Gucci, the garment is modelled on the 90s “grunge look” […]

Woman in cafe shopping online with laptop
  • Opinion

Online Marketplaces Are Proving Resilient Through Adaptation, And It’s Working

While COVID-19 has challenges businesses, online marketplaces have enjoyed success through their ability to adapt, argues Mac Wang, head of ANZ at Stripe in this piece. As bricks & mortar stores across the country close their doors – some permanently – ecommerce has never been more important. The ecommerce opportunity is ripe, 45 per cent […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
IKEA Australia Apologises To Hindus For CHE Proximity Yoga Ad
  • Campaigns

IKEA Australia Apologises To Hindus For CHE Proximity Yoga Ad

IKEA Australia, via its Swedish headquarters, has apologised for a recent ad that upset the religious group, Universal Society of Hinduism. As reported on B&T last week, the ad – via creative agency CHE Proximity – featured a seven-minute long video that teaches the most common yoga poses, while associating each pose with an IKEA product. […]

Coles And DDB Launch “Value the Australian Way” Campaign
  • Campaigns

Coles And DDB Launch “Value the Australian Way” Campaign

Coles is launching a new campaign “Value the Australian Way” celebrating the role it plays in sustainably feeding all Australians and helping them lead healthier and happier lives. The new brand positioning champions Coles as an organisation that lives at the heart of the nation and proudly supports team members, community partners, suppliers and millions […]

Agency Rankings: Initiative Pips PHD For New Media Wins for August
  • Media

Agency Rankings: Initiative Pips PHD For New Media Wins for August

IPG’s Initiative has stolen back its number one spot for new media wins for the month of August according to the latest R3 data. PHD may have pinched the mantle for July, however, Initiative has taken it back following wins that included Repco, Aussie Home Loans and Pernod Ricard. In another COVID-impacted quiet month, Starcom […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
No Change At The Top! DDB Once Again Tops For Creative Business Wins For August
  • Advertising

No Change At The Top! DDB Once Again Tops For Creative Business Wins For August

DBB has held onto its crown for new creative business wins, topping R3’s “top 20” list for the month of August. With COVID ravaging pitches and wins, unsurprisingly there was little change amongst the top 10. The only switch being 72&Sunny stealing seventh spot from Saatchi & Saatchi. Indie agency Channel T continues to punch […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine