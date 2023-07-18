Sunday Gravy Delivers Some Odd Anti-AI Messaging For Nando’s

AI is threatening our existence, scammers are everywhere, and boomers are buying up the property market. Yeah, life is fiery, but life has always been fiery, so enjoy the moment— and enjoy delicious Nando’s PERi-PERi chicken.

That’s the overarching message in Nando’s latest “Fiery times. Fired up flavour” campaign via creative agency, Sunday Gravy.

While calling out some spicy topics, the campaign maintains an optimistic perspective by celebrating Nando’s passion for vibrant music, art and flavour. This is led by the authentic hero talent, Professor Rhythm – a captivating musician and producer from Nando’s original birthplace of South Africa. He’s featured swaying through a Nando’s restaurant to the beat of his iconic track, Professor 3.

Darren Hampton, Nando’s customer and brand director ANZ, said: “Nando’s global success has centred around serving its world-famous, flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken in an experience that embodies the energy and vibrancy of our Afro-Portuguese heritage. This is who we are and what we obsess about so we wanted to create an expression of this that speaks to what’s on all our minds at the moment and let’s face it, we are not living in boring times.”

Nando’s head of brand and communications, Tom Blackburn added, “We’re on a mission to reignite the Nando’s brand in Australia and New Zealand. The Nando’s experience is unique, it’s visceral, you slather on as much sauce as you like and leave with PERi-PERi infused cuticles. We wanted this campaign to reconnect with Aussies and Kiwis, understand them, and offer them a place to come and forget about life, for just a moment…”

Nando’s have ambitious growth ambitions in the ANZ market. As a result, this campaign is aimed at attracting a younger audience who demand transparency and authenticity from brands, and also tend to deal with life’s mess through escapism and humour.

“Life is messy. But, historically, life has always been messy,” points out senior art director Max Kennedy, Sunday Gravy, “It’s part of being human. Whatever happens, has happened before, and we survived. Chicken yum yum.”

The campaign will roll out over the coming weeks across, film, social and OOH.