Suncorp And Netball Australia Unveils Latest Brand Campaign Via Leos

Suncorp has launched its latest campaign for its Team Girls initiative, ‘For Every Girl’s Endgame’, which celebrates the full spectrum of wins that girls can achieve through sports.

Whether the endgame is a trophy, a healthier body or a great friendship group, the campaign explores the sense of self, camaraderie, resilience and support that comes from playing team sports, like netball.



As a principal partner of Netball Australia, Suncorp Team Girls launched in 2017 to combat the alarming dropout rate of young women in team sport given nearly 50 per cent of all girls stop playing sport by the age of 17 years old.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=czooTZOKpT0



Putting the spotlight on a real-life team and the lessons and friendships that stay with players for life, the campaign was brought to life by Leo Burnett with Hogarth and Good Oil Films.



“Following on from our 2021 campaign, The Drive, ‘For Every Girl’s Endgame’ builds on the brand’s commitment to community netball, Suncorp Super Netball and women’s sports. The film heroes so many of the things that we all love about Netball and team sport — the fun and the friendship, the competition and the camaraderie and the power of girls when they stand together, both on and off the court. We hope it inspires more of our youth to put on a bib and pick up a netball,” said Mim Haysom, Suncorp EGM brand and marketing.



“When it comes to playing team sport, everyone wins in different ways. By telling the story of a team who aren’t the top of the table, we set out to celebrate what keeps girls coming back for more – whether that be the friendships they share, the memories they’re creating or the confidence it gives them,” said Rosie Stone, Leo Burnett Australia Associate Creative Director.



‘For Every Girl’s Endgame’ launched on Saturday 18th March, coinciding with the launch of the Suncorp Super Netball Season on Fox and Kayo. It will be supported through broadcast TV, OOH, digital, print and social.

