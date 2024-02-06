SUADA Announces New Clients And Gender Equality Initiative

SUADA announces new clients Go Foundation and EREA Flexible Schools.

Good-will communications agency SUADA has announced two new clients: leading Indigenous education organisation, the Goodes O’Loughlin (GO) Foundation, and Australia’s largest network of alternative schools, EREA Flexible Schools.

“It is a joy to work with organisations that are doing such inspiring, meaningful work” said founder and CEO of SUADA, Naomi Brooker.

The GO Foundation initiative focuses on creating a space for Indigenous students to unlock the power of their identity and culture while at school and university.

“Naomi and her team at SUADA have been amazing to work with. They have taken time and care in learning about our organisation and what our values, vision and priorities are,” said CEO of the GO Foundation, Charlene Davison.

Across Australia, EREA currently operates 22 flexible learning centres, each a registered school. They provide a place and an opportunity to re-engage with learning and community.

SUADA will provide ongoing strategic communications counsel, media relations and content development to both organisations, working closely with senior leadership to bolster their organisational impact through communications.

SUADA has also welcomed two pro bono clients Ember Connect and 100 Women for its 2024 pro bono initiative ‘PR for Good’, committing 150 hours to empower women and girls.

While the focus of SUADA’s pro bono initiative this year will be addressing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 5: Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls.