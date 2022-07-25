Study Finds AR Ads Provide Utility & Help Build Deeper Connections With Consumers
MAGNA Media Trials, (MAGNA’s proprietary research offering) in collaboration with Snap today announced a new study, The Augmented Reality Playbook: Understanding the Role of AR in the Purchase Journey. The research was aimed at uncovering the true capabilities of augmented reality ads by better understanding their role in the consumer purchase journey to help maximise outcomes for clients.
Research was conducted across multiple brands representing different verticals, including The LEGO Group, in five different markets including Australia, US, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and France.
Magna Australia’s head of Insights Hannah Rook said: “The research clearly demonstrates the power of AR to offer consumers a personalised experience they have the luxury of controlling. The fact consumers noted utility and usefulness alongside an increase in purchase intent has confirmed ARs ability to help drive decision making in the purchase journey.”
Various types of Snapchat AR lenses were tested to explore the potential of AR included Gamified Entertainment Lenses, Front Facing Lenses, Interactive Entertainment Lenses, Shoppable AR Lenses and World Facing Lenses.
Key findings included:
- When AR was added to the mix it was found that the consumer was more likely to progress in the purchase journey with higher rates of purchase intent (+ six per cent)
- AR ads were found not only to deliver on brand metrics but were noted by consumers to provide increased levels of utility helping inform their decision making or driving further desire to purchase
- Five per cent of consumers found AR more informative than pre-roll video, sighting the “usefulness” of AR (+ six per cent) ultimately driving deeper feelings of brand connection (+14 per cent)
- AR was also found to perform best when placed in the middle of the purchase journey
- When the AR ad was placed in the middle, search intent was significantly higher (+11 per cent) versus when AR was not placed in the middle. Sequencing of AR in the media mix is critical to maximise success.
Gareth Leeding, APAC head of creative dtrategy, Snap Inc. said: “We believe AR is the new standard in retail. It enables potential customers to go from ‘this looks good’ to ‘this looks good on me’. Now, we’re seeing first-hand the value AR brings to the marketing mix, and specifically how Snapchat can contribute to full funnel success.
“AR provides an immersive experience for our advertisers and these findings further demonstrate that AR offers a differentiated opportunity for brands to reach the right audiences, when it matters most, all while driving meaningful business for our customers,” Leeding concluded.
Please login with linkedin to commentMAGNA Media Trials snap inc
Latest News
Sydney Water Brings Water To life With Discovery Tour Roadshow
Creative partner Because Creative Experiences transforms a water maintenance van into an immersive water education experience, powered by AR and gamification technology.
Reports: NBN To Pitch Its $30 Million Media Account
NBN set to pitch its media account. Presumably less concerned with reliability and speed issues.
Gogglebox Australia’s Matriarch Di Kershaw Has Sadly Passed Away
In sad news today, Gogglebox Australia star Di Kershaw has passed away after a short illness.
The Nutrition Couch Hits 1M Downloads Via ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network
In just over 12 months, The Nutrition Couch Podcast produced by dietitians Leanne Ward and Susie Burrell for ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network has hit 1 million downloads. The Nutrition Couch is a health podcast hosted and produced by qualified dietitians hosted by Susie Burrell and Leanna Ward. Throughout each episode, Burrell and Ward share their experience in […]
Report: Consumers Expect Kindness, Honesty, Humanity & Vulnerability From Brands
Brands now expected to behave like a bit of a sooky, soft boy Tinder date says new report.
ABC Announces Stan Grant As Sole Host For Q&A Triggering Backlash Online
The ABC announces Stan Grant as sole host of Q&A. A decision that has divided the three people who actually watch it.
Palin Communications Eyes Off British Talent Amidst Australian Skills Shortage
Palin Communications eyes UK talent amid worker shortage. Turkmenistan apparently not considered.
Sunday TV Wrap: Seven’s This Is Your Life Debuts To 655,000 Eyeballs, Thanks To Ian Thorpe
We tend to forget all about our Olympians post-retirement. But definitely not Ian or Cathy. And Dawn, of course.
Lisa Wilkinson Puts Project Rumours To Bed
Lisa confirms her allegiance to The Project, meaning the family's income won't have to rely on Peter's tedious books.
Townsville Fire WNBL Teams Up With Hit 103.1 And 102.3 Triple M
Townsville Fire, who compete in the WNBL in Australia, have partnered with radio stations Hit 103.1 and 102.3 Triple M to highlight the team’s performances over the course of the coming season. Main image L to R: Courtney Woods (Townsville Fire WNBL), Steve ‘Pricey’ Price (Triple M), Stephanie Reid (Townsville Fire WNBL), Shannon Seebohm (coach, […]
Just Married J-Lo Goes Entirely Buff To Promote Her Own Booty Balm
If anyone's found the elixir of youth it has to be J-Lo. While husband Ben still in rehab trying to get off the elixir.
Sorrell’s S4 To “Put The Brakes On Hiring” As Cost Overruns See The Share Price Tank 44%
Sir Martin seriously thinking he should've just taken the retirement option after all as S4's woes worsen.
UM Australia Partners With Clean Up Australia For Global IMPACT Day
B&T lauds the UM team for their work with Clean Up Australia. Let's be honest, we'd skive off to the pub if we did it.
10’s Fabulously Bonkers Hunted Is The Crazy The Network Needs
10's Hunted is proving this year's surprise smash hit. Surprise disasters include Big Brother and Beauty And The Geek.
In Marketing We Trust To Host Google Free Product Listings Webinar
Want to know more about Google Free Product Listings? This webinar's for you. Or why not sign a colleague up from spite.
Harshita Chandirami Wins Miami Ad School’s Top Dog Award
Miami Ad School announces Top Dog winner. Which is apparently an award for strategy, not best Pomeranian breed.
Adobe’s Loni Stark Talks Digital-First Economy And The Importance Of Creativity
B&T's chatting with Adobe's Loni Stark. Yes, total world domination was briefly mentioned, however politely batted away.
Clems Sydney Unveils New Work For Unilever Ice Cream’s Bite Range
Counting the days to summer? Here's the first of the ice cream spots, meaning VB & Gold Coast holidays can't be far off.
Asembl Combines Violet Crumble With Feminae Beverage Co For Delightful New Drink
Looking to relive your horrific teenage acne stage? This Violet Crumble cocktail could well be for you.
Optimising Bolsters Team With Leadership Promotion And SEO Hires
B&T adores the fresh-faced enthusiasm of this press photo. It's in direct contrast to our own wretched brokenness.
PHD Wins Tea Brand Ekaterra’s Media
PHD offices forced to hide the International Roast caterer's tin after agency wins tea brand in competitive pitch.
GroupM Agencies Work To Decarbonise Australia’s Digital Media
GroupM Agencies to decarbonise Australia's digital media, with all eyes now on Aimee Buchanan's 2016 V8 Commodore.
Delta Sizzles For Revlon In New Work Via Indie Agency Emotive
Delta Goodrem shows off her sultry, sexy side in latest work for Revlon. Still making dour, sexless music, however.
A Heavy Metal Band Played At The Bottom Of A Pool To Show How Silent A Drowning Actually Is
This is an incredibly effective water safety message, even if the actual soundtrack has you wishing you were deaf.
The Federal Government’s Latest $11 Million COVID PSA Branded Massive Flop
If there's a plus to COVID, it's been very, very profitable for agencies. Unless those agencies also had travel clients.
Online Retailer: Westpac’s Matthew Hassan Talks Economic Outlook For Retail
Who better to talk retail's financial health than a banking boss. Sure, Kitty Flanagan would've been more entertaining.
Infobip And Microsoft Team Up With WhatsApp And SMS Integration
Global cloud communications company Infobip enhances its collaboration with Microsoft by integrating its WhatsApp and SMS channels to help businesses to deepen customer relationships, increase loyalty and boost sales. This follows Infobip’s deployment of its Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) on Microsoft Azure last year, adding its omnichannel capabilities to Microsoft’s platforms. Customers increasingly want to message […]
InfoSum Launches Platform Sigma For Data Collaboration
Data collaboration platform InfoSum has announced the launch of Platform Sigma, the next evolution in first-party data collaboration and privacy protection. These enhancements, the most significant update in InfoSum’s history, provide organizations with a safe, secure, and interoperable infrastructure to build and manage their own data clean rooms. Platform Sigma is the next-generation data collaboration […]
Triple M’s Jess Eva Copes Gross Comments Over Viral Braless Photo
Social media can be equal parts facilitator of humanity and vile, stinking cesspool. Read the latter in action here.
Thursday TV Wrap: Sarah Ferguson’s 7.30 Pulled In Over Half A Million Eyeballs
It appears Sarah Ferguson's wasted no time making the 7.30 chair her own. Still has "Leigh Sales" on dressing room door.
UTS Re-Skilling Women To Re-Enter The Workforce In Digital Marketing Roles
Why not make 2022 "your year" with a digital marketing course from UTS? Also a lot less sweaty than any gym membership.
A Letter To The Women I’ve Worked With: Yun Yip, Foxcatcher
Foxcatcher's Yun Yip pens a letter to her female colleagues. Thankfully no mention of who ate the last piece of cake.
FleishmanHillard Announces Slew Of New Leadership Appointments
There's a number of changes over at the FleishmanHillard offices today and not just a move to gluten-free bread.
IPG Posts 7.9% Organic Growth In Q2
Once again B&T's slicing, dicing & blending IPG's Q2 numbers to deliver this smoothie-esque financial fact sheet.
Online Retail Industry Award Winners Announced
It was a sea of ICONIC, Shein & Net A Porter on the red carpet at last night's Online Retail Industry gala awards bash.
Report: It’ll Now Cost Brands Up To $144K For A Sponsored Post With Nick Kyrgios
Think chivalry, sportsmanship & gentleman behaviour's all but dead? Confirm it here with this Nick Kyrgios news.