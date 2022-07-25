Study Finds AR Ads Provide Utility & Help Build Deeper Connections With Consumers

MAGNA Media Trials, (MAGNA’s proprietary research offering) in collaboration with Snap today announced a new study, The Augmented Reality Playbook: Understanding the Role of AR in the Purchase Journey. The research was aimed at uncovering the true capabilities of augmented reality ads by better understanding their role in the consumer purchase journey to help maximise outcomes for clients.

Research was conducted across multiple brands representing different verticals, including The LEGO Group, in five different markets including Australia, US, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and France.

Magna Australia’s head of Insights Hannah Rook said: “The research clearly demonstrates the power of AR to offer consumers a personalised experience they have the luxury of controlling. The fact consumers noted utility and usefulness alongside an increase in purchase intent has confirmed ARs ability to help drive decision making in the purchase journey.”

Various types of Snapchat AR lenses were tested to explore the potential of AR included Gamified Entertainment Lenses, Front Facing Lenses, Interactive Entertainment Lenses, Shoppable AR Lenses and World Facing Lenses.

Key findings included:

When AR was added to the mix it was found that the consumer was more likely to progress in the purchase journey with higher rates of purchase intent (+ six per cent)

AR ads were found not only to deliver on brand metrics but were noted by consumers to provide increased levels of utility helping inform their decision making or driving further desire to purchase Five per cent of consumers found AR more informative than pre-roll video, sighting the “usefulness” of AR (+ six per cent) ultimately driving deeper feelings of brand connection (+14 per cent)

AR was also found to perform best when placed in the middle of the purchase journey When the AR ad was placed in the middle, search intent was significantly higher (+11 per cent) versus when AR was not placed in the middle. Sequencing of AR in the media mix is critical to maximise success.



Gareth Leeding, APAC head of creative dtrategy, Snap Inc. said: “We believe AR is the new standard in retail. It enables potential customers to go from ‘this looks good’ to ‘this looks good on me’. Now, we’re seeing first-hand the value AR brings to the marketing mix, and specifically how Snapchat can contribute to full funnel success.

“AR provides an immersive experience for our advertisers and these findings further demonstrate that AR offers a differentiated opportunity for brands to reach the right audiences, when it matters most, all while driving meaningful business for our customers,” Leeding concluded.