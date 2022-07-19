Steve Price Complains About Old White Men Being Silenced In Column With Major Masthead

Conservative Steve Price wrote a weekend column for The Herald Sun about old white men being silenced.

The irony? Well, Price is a regular on The Project and on the radio and is writing a column as an old white man for a major masthead about old white men being silenced – when he clearly has not been silenced.

In the column, Price wrote, “If you’re an aging, white male in Australia, you’re expected not to voice your views on anything these days, let alone on big issues like the flag.”

Price spent the opinion piece debating how he felt conservative voices were no longer welcome in mainstream media. The only issue with his argument is that he, of course, is a famous conservative with a wide reach.

In a similar vein to someone like Andrew Bolt, Price has made his living by sprouting his views, and it’s been very lucrative for him. He has even appeared on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, and he shares his views on The Project every week.

Now, does he get backlash for his opinions on the internet? Yes, but on the other side of the spectrum, someone like Clementine Ford, who is known for her left-leaning views, constantly speaks out about the abuse she copes online.

If Price thinks being roasted online for having a political opinion is only something that happens to right-wing commentators, he should probably check Ford’s mentions on Twitter.