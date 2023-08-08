Starcom Wins TPG Telecom’s $41M Media That Includes The Vodafone, TPG & iiNet Brands

After a comprehensive, four-month review process, TPG Telecom has appointed Publicis’ Starcom as its media agency across the Vodafone, TPG and iiNet brands.

The account was previously held by GroupM’s Wavemaker and is reported to be worth $41 million annually.

Andrew Bagot, head of media at TPG, said: “We have had a very positive relationship with Wavemaker over the last seven years and thank them for their excellent service and support for our business.

“We would also like to thank all agencies that participated in our RFP process, for their input and excellent responses.”

It’s understood that Wavemaker, Publicis’ Starcom and independent agency Hatched all pitched for the account.