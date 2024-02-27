Square & Alchemy One: Powering Melbourne Businesses With Arcade Ingenuity

In the face of challenging times, Square, in partnership with Alchemy One, launched an innovative campaign dedicated to bringing some holiday cheer while powering local businesses in Melbourne.

At the core of the activation is the Square Claw Machine, which offered commuters a chance to win vouchers for local eateries powered by Square, including popular spots like Manze, Hope St Radio, and Sloppy Joes. This provided a unique interactive experience for commuters and directly benefits local businesses by increasing foot traffic and voucher redemption, showcasing Square’s commitment to supporting its merchant community.

To bring this activation to life, Square and AO enlisted the expertise of OOH Media Poly, marking a first in their collaboration with an engaging station takeover at Melbourne’s Flinders Street Station. The campaign’s presence was amplified through station domination, wall decals, impactful wall panels, and supportive digital rail media to maximise exposure and participant engagement. To generate interest and foot traffic, Square also worked with local influencers, which amplified the activation beyond Flinder St Station, creating earned media and national visibility.

“Small businesses are the heart of what we do, and especially during these challenging times, we wanted to inject some joy, capture the public’s interest, and connect them with Square sellers. Our main goal with this initiative was to shine a spotlight on Square as a brand that champions and celebrates its sellers, putting them front and centre stage,” said Annalise Booker, head of integrated marketing at Square Australia

“This is the kind of work that truly ignites our passion. The incredible collaboration between Square, Alchemy One, and Ooh Media (Poly) exemplifies the boundless potential of teamwork, proving that no idea is beyond reach. It serves as a reminder that our role is not just about envisioning great ideas but about tackling challenges and problem-solving, transforming them into tangible realities,” said Huong Nguyen, group business director at Alchemy One.

CREDITS

