Softbank Robotics Group Appoints Zeno Group
Global robotics company SoftBank Robotics Singapore (SBRSG), has appointed Zeno Group as its communications agency in Australia.
SBRSG is the Asia-Pacific Headquarters of SoftBank Robotics Group and Zeno’s remit will focus on promoting business developments in Australia and Asia-Pacific to key Australian audiences.
Specifically, Zeno will handle SoftBank Robotics Group’s media office to launch innovative robotics solutions such as the recently announced Al-powered robot that helps combat the COVID-19 virus in commercial facilities.
This innovation was born out of the partnership of SoftBank’s AI-powered flagship vacuum cleaning robot, Whiz and Australian pathogen mitigation company, Germii, with its unique ultraviolet-C technology that kills COVID-19 bacteria on contact.
Koo Sok Mien, APAC’s strategic marketing & BD VP at SoftBank Robotics Singapore, said: “At SoftBank Robotics, we aim to commercialise robotics solutions that help make people’s lives easier, safer and more connected.
“We have very exciting news and partnerships to announce in 2021 and Zeno is a fantastic partner to have in Australia to ensure our innovations make headlines.
“As with our collaboration with the Australian innovator GERMii in the fight against COVID-19, we are fully focused on rolling out new products in the region that bring tangible solutions to the biggest issues of 2021.
“With Zeno on our side, we are confident we will be able to make a real impact in Australia.”
General manager at Zeno Australia, Sarah Littlefair, said: “It’s really exciting to be a partner of this worldwide leader in robotics in Australia.
“It’s now more important than ever to explore ground-breaking technology to help make people’s lives better and safer, and we look forward to launching SoftBank Robotics Group’s latest innovations.”
SBRSG, adds to Zeno Australia’s growing client base, which includes recent wins with Yorkshire Tea and AmazingCo, along with longstanding clients such as Motorola, Sage, Veeam and WP Engine.
