SOCA Welcomes Two New Senior Hires In Farah Alias And Neil Martin

Significant Other Creative Agency (SOCA) has brought on two senior hires, with Farah Alias joining as partnerships director and Neil ‘Marty’ Martin jumping into a dual head of art role.

Alias (pictured, right) brings with her a wealth of senior international experience and knowledge from DDB & BBDO Singapore, Wunderman Thompson, and most recently Rare. She has previously partnered with Tourism Australia, Johnson’s Baby, RAC, ECU, Juniper, Celebration Homes, and WA government clients including DFES and Department of Premier and Cabinet.

On her new role, Alias said: “I’m beyond excited to join the team. I have seen their continued passion for meaningful creative work and building partnerships with clients, suppliers, and talent within the industry since they started. Now, I get to help shape what’s to come.”

Martin (pictured, left), affectionately known as ‘Party Marty’, is a stalwart of the local creative industry. An experienced art director and illustrator, his great passion is bringing brand stories to life with eye-catching, contemporary visual treatments.

His work has received recognition at major international award shows including D&AD, The One Show, Cannes and AWARD. His clients have included RAC, MSWA, Perth Mint, Kleenheat, Bankwest, Lotterywest, Development WA, Hyundai, Crime Stoppers, Road Safety Commission, Royal Flying Doctor Service, and Cancer Council.

Martin joins Significant Other in a head of art capacity, a title he also holds at Horse and Hound Agency – with the two agencies partnering to welcome him after a 4-year stint at The Brand Agency.

Said Martin: “I can’t wait for this next big adventure, and I know this will be a happy, healthy union. We’ve done great work together before for some of WA’s best clients and history has a habit of repeating itself.”