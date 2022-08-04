“So Messed Up!” Fury As TikTok Star’s Adidas Bikini Collab Labelled As “Blasphemous”

"So Messed Up!" Fury As TikTok Star's Adidas Bikini Collab Labelled As "Blasphemous"
A young American influencer has upset the Christian right after she wore a “blasphemous” bikini as part of a collaboration with adidas.

Twenty-one-year Addison Rae is the latest social media darling, apparently famous for once being besties with none other than Kourtney Kardashian.

Rae reportedly commands as much as $US165,000 ($A237,000) for a single Instagram post.

In the collaboration with the German sportswear giant, Rae posted a photograph of herself to Instagram wearing a white bikini that had the words “Father” and “Son” across the breasts and “Holy Spirit” across the bottoms.

The controversial swimsuit is called the Holy Trinity Bikini and was created by the fashion brand Praying in collaboration with adidas. It retails online for $A145.

As these things do, Rae’s very own followers quickly turned on the influencer and image, describing it as “blasphemous”.

One wrote: “Nah this disrespectful to Jesus. Sad what y’all do for money”.

Another one said: “This is not okay! BLASPHEMY!”

Another added: “Is nobody gonna talk about this disrespecting religions”.

One described the bikini as “So messed up”.

Following the outrage, the post has since beed deleted, however, neither Rae, adidas or Praying has publicly commented on the furore.

Rae and her mother Sheri – who also boasts millions of followers on TikTok – have a podcast titled That Was Fun? With Addison & Sheri, available on Spotify.

But let’s not feel too sorry for the young influencer. Her reported net worth in 2022 has already hit an eye popping $US15 million ($A21.5 million).

 

 

 

 

