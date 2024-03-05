Slew Of Senior Appointments At Yango

Yango has bolstered its leadership expertise, appointing several senior staffers to strengthen its SEO, strategy, account management and media planning offerings.

Lead image: L-R – Eb Yusuf, Natalie Clark, Natalie Murray & Hannah Mannion

SEO expert Hannah Mannion has been appointed as SEO & content director, Eb Yusuf is the head of strategy, Natalie Murray is the new head of media planning, and Natalie Clark leads account management as client solutions director.

Mannion leads the rapidly growing SEO & Content team with experience that includes working for several digital marketing agencies, including Jaywing and Indago Digital, along with PHD in her native UK.

Yusuf brings 20 years’ experience in strategy roles to the agency, having worked as marketing lead for Twentieth Century Fox, and head of strategy at OMD for Roadshow Films.

Murray boasts more than 20 years’ experience in the media industry, working across prominent Australian publishers including Nova Entertainment, SCA and MTV while Clark has a long history with Yango, having joined the business as an Account Manager in 2017. She has also worked at Nine Entertainment and Adconion Media Group.

“We’re thrilled to have bolstered our senior ranks with four highly experienced appointments. All bring new skills and expertise, broadening our service offering and strengthening our capabilities,” said Yango managing partner Nick Murdoch.

“Our decisions always revolve around our ‘People Focused, Results Driven’ positioning, which champions our people, clients and audiences, along with measurable results. Recruiting highly skilled staff and extending our capabilities is a critical part of our growth plan for 2024”.

The appointments come on the back of a growth year for Yango since adopting a full-service media model and expanding its remit to include SEO and content, communications strategy and full-service media planning and buying. The agency has also secured a number of new business wins, including Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD’s local distributor EV Direct, CBHS Health, Frasers Property Industrial and Scape Student Living.

“Yango is an exciting place to work. The agency’s commitment to delivering best-in-class strategies has created a solid foundation for expanded SEO capabilities and a blended media approach. I’m excited to see what’s to come in 2024,” said Mannion.

“As a culture-first marketer, Yango is a good fit. It’s fantastic to be part of the business as it expands to address a broad spectrum of marketing touchpoints,” said Yusuf.