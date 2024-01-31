Slew Of Promotions At Quiip

Quiip has announced the appointment of Larah Kennedy to the newly created role of general manager and Will Barber as client services director, off the back of a successful 2023.

The appointments come as Larah Kennedy is promoted from the role of client services director, a position she has held for three successful years. Following a three year tenure as senior community manager at Quiip, Will Barber is promoted to take over the duties and responsibilities previously held by Kennedy.

Kennedy and Barber have a proven track record of excellence in client services and have both consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership skills throughout their tenures.

In her role as client services director, Larah Kennedy played a pivotal role in expanding and enhancing Quiip’s client relationships, as well as spearheading innovative strategies to drive growth.

“I am delighted to promote Larah Kennedy and Will Barber to the roles of General Manager and Client Services Director. Their extensive experience and unwavering commitment to Quiip’s mission make them the perfect candidates. I do not doubt that under Larah’s leadership, Quiip will continue to thrive,” said Quiip CEO, Alison Michalk.

As general manager, Larah Kennedy will oversee the overall operations and strategic direction of the company, working closely with the senior team to drive growth, innovation, and client satisfaction. Will Barber will focus on fostering client relationships, as well as accelerating growth at Quiip.

“I am honoured to take on the responsibilities of General Manager at Quiip. I look forward to leading our talented team and driving Quiip’s success while continuing to cultivate meaningful relationships with our clients,” said Kennedy

“I am really excited to take on the role of Client Services Director at Quiip, and have big shoes to fill. I look forward to supporting our fantastic clients and contributing to the continued success of our dedicated team,” said Barber.

The appointments underscore Quiip’s commitment to recognising and nurturing talent within the organisation. Kennedy and Barber’s appointments also follow Quiip’s impressive growth in 2023, marked by its growing list of clientele and the introduction of its Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) in collaboration with two senior staff members.