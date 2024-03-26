Slew Of New Hires At Amplify

creator economy agency Amplify has bolstered its Australian team amid huge growth, promoting Sonja Stindl to the new role of general manager and Ben Somers as partnerships director among a slew of new hires.

Stindl, formerly head of talent, has been promoted to general manager (GM) of Australia. With three years of experience at Amplify and a prior senior talent management role at MaxConnectors, she will oversee people, finance, and legal matters, working closely with co-founders Alex Reid and Tom Maynard to drive the vision within the Australian team.

“It’s truly an exciting time to be part of the creator industry, and Amplify is leading the charge with the best content creators and clients in the business as well as our passionate team driving it all behind the scenes. I look forward to working with Alex and Tom to solidify our offering in Australia and prepare for our next growth phase,” said Stindl.

Somers, appointed partnerships director, returns to Amplify after a brief role at TikTok. With prior experience in Amplify’s campaigns team, he will now spearhead the newly established Partnerships division, focusing on driving new business and fostering seamless connections with clients across business teams.

“Returning to Amplify and leading this new Partnerships division is a really exciting move for me. As a business, we’re growing from strength to strength, and the aim of this new team is to drive connections – internally and externally – to meet the needs of our clients beyond traditional campaign structures,” said Somers.

Adding to the expanding Australian office, Jess Hill joins as senior campaign manager from Puig, previously working across Jean Paul Gaultier & Carolina Herrera and an extensive career at Universal Music; Ryan Paturzo, who was previously at Buzzfeed for six years, has been appointed as account director for the Production team; and Jyothi Krithivasan rounds off the recent new hires taking up a role as partnerships and marketing coordinator.

“It’s taken a while, but we are starting to see mass adoption of creators into existing marketing mixes, using creators’ audiences to connect with relevant brands and their messages. With that comes the need for a bigger team and our approach has always been to hire people smarter than us, which hasn’t been difficult,” said Alex Reid, Amplify co-founder.

“Amplify’s growth is also demonstrated with our expanding talent pool. We’ve grown from having eight creators and producing live shows when we started the business in 2015, to having a roster of 50 creators and a team of over 80 across Australia, Southeast Asia and all the way north to Japan and Korea”.

“We’re proud of the business’s growth and our ability to promote internally. Cultivating a thriving culture and fostering growth are important to us as business owners and we strive to ensure that our team feels this positive impact, even if we’ve run out of desks in the office”.

Founded in Australia, Amplify has steadily risen to prominence as a trusted production and talent partner for major brands, including TikTok, Amazon, and Meta. Recent strategic hires and promotions underscore Amplify’s dedication to fostering talent and sustaining its position as a leader in the influencer marketing industry.