Slew Of New Hires At Amplify
creator economy agency Amplify has bolstered its Australian team amid huge growth, promoting Sonja Stindl to the new role of general manager and Ben Somers as partnerships director among a slew of new hires.
Lead image: Amplify News Hires
Stindl, formerly head of talent, has been promoted to general manager (GM) of Australia. With three years of experience at Amplify and a prior senior talent management role at MaxConnectors, she will oversee people, finance, and legal matters, working closely with co-founders Alex Reid and Tom Maynard to drive the vision within the Australian team.
“It’s truly an exciting time to be part of the creator industry, and Amplify is leading the charge with the best content creators and clients in the business as well as our passionate team driving it all behind the scenes. I look forward to working with Alex and Tom to solidify our offering in Australia and prepare for our next growth phase,” said Stindl.
Somers, appointed partnerships director, returns to Amplify after a brief role at TikTok. With prior experience in Amplify’s campaigns team, he will now spearhead the newly established Partnerships division, focusing on driving new business and fostering seamless connections with clients across business teams.
“Returning to Amplify and leading this new Partnerships division is a really exciting move for me. As a business, we’re growing from strength to strength, and the aim of this new team is to drive connections – internally and externally – to meet the needs of our clients beyond traditional campaign structures,” said Somers.
Adding to the expanding Australian office, Jess Hill joins as senior campaign manager from Puig, previously working across Jean Paul Gaultier & Carolina Herrera and an extensive career at Universal Music; Ryan Paturzo, who was previously at Buzzfeed for six years, has been appointed as account director for the Production team; and Jyothi Krithivasan rounds off the recent new hires taking up a role as partnerships and marketing coordinator.
“It’s taken a while, but we are starting to see mass adoption of creators into existing marketing mixes, using creators’ audiences to connect with relevant brands and their messages. With that comes the need for a bigger team and our approach has always been to hire people smarter than us, which hasn’t been difficult,” said Alex Reid, Amplify co-founder.
“Amplify’s growth is also demonstrated with our expanding talent pool. We’ve grown from having eight creators and producing live shows when we started the business in 2015, to having a roster of 50 creators and a team of over 80 across Australia, Southeast Asia and all the way north to Japan and Korea”.
“We’re proud of the business’s growth and our ability to promote internally. Cultivating a thriving culture and fostering growth are important to us as business owners and we strive to ensure that our team feels this positive impact, even if we’ve run out of desks in the office”.
Founded in Australia, Amplify has steadily risen to prominence as a trusted production and talent partner for major brands, including TikTok, Amazon, and Meta. Recent strategic hires and promotions underscore Amplify’s dedication to fostering talent and sustaining its position as a leader in the influencer marketing industry.
Please login with linkedin to commentAmplifiy
Latest News
David Jones Taps Criteo To Power Online Retail Media Arm
Retailer David Jones has chosen Criteo to power its Amplify online retail media arm. Brands and advertisers will be able to activate online retail media campaigns, such as sponsored product ads on relevant search, category and department pages on DavidJones.com. By using first-party point-of-sale data and Criteo’s platform brands can connect advertising to actual SKU-level […]
QMS Launches Australian First DOOH & TV Partnership With Samba TV
Digital outdoor company QMS today announced an innovative new partnership with Samba TV, the leading provider of TV technology for audience data and omniscreen measurement. The partnership will empower advertisers to extend the reach and impact of their TV campaigns with digital out-of-home (DOOH). QMS will leverage Samba TV’s first-party TV viewership and ad exposure […]
Adobe Announces Content Authenticity Initiative Expansions To Counter Deep Fakes
Try as they might to enlighten them, we suspect Trump supporters will continue to watch and believe Fox News.
The PR Group Appoints TechCrunch Senior Reporter Catherine Shu As Director Of Content & Media
APAC technology PR agency, The PR Group, has announced the appointment of TechCrunch senior reporter Catherine Shu as director of content & media. Based in Taiwan, Shu will oversee content services offered by The PR Group and play a key role in the agency’s growth across Southeast Asia, including working closely with the VC and […]
HERO Nabs Ebony Santin From AMPR
Independent agency HERO has strengthened its PR and Social service offering, with Ebony Santin moving from AMPR to join the Melbourne team as Communications Director. With PR and reputation now a rapidly growing offering within the agency’s ‘Boundless Creativity’ model, Santin will work nationally across HERO’s client portfolio within its three offices in Melbourne, Sydney […]
Karena Noble Checks Out Of EVT Hotels & Resorts To Launch Her Own Comms Consultancy
Following a successful three years leading the PR function for EVT Hotels and Resorts, Karena Noble is bidding farewell to her role to launch her own consultancy, Karena Noble Communications. The boutique PR consultancy will specialise in the travel, tourism and hospitality industry, bringing over twenty years of top-level experience to her clients. At EVT, […]
Canva Acquires Design Platform Affinity To Bring Professional Design Tools To Every Organisation
Canva has announced the acquisition of Affinity, the creative software suite for professional photo editing, illustration, graphic design and page layout. The acquisition significantly bolsters Canva’s vision to build the world’s most comprehensive suite of visual communication tools. While the last decade has seen rapid growth for Canva amongst the 99% of knowledge workers without […]
“Lean On Our Team To Help You Find An Audience”: Why Understanding Audience Engagement Is Essential In Journalism
Last month, in the News Corp Sydney auditorium, the media industry body ThinkNewsBrands partnered with Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA) to hold a special in-person training and certification session to launch Publishing & News101 as part of the IMAA Academy’s education program. Lead image: L-R: Aimie Rigas, director of audience development at Nine Publishing; […]
Adobe Summit: Major Gen AI Developments, Data Concessions And Partnerships
B&T is on the ground in Las Vegas to cover Adobe Summit. Here’s all the action from the first morning where the tech giant put some real meat on the bones of its promised generative AI model Firefly’s capabilities. It’s 12 months since Adobe announced its generative AI product, Adobe Firefly, and if that presentation […]
Sam Mostyn At Forbes Women’s Summit: We Need To “Meet People Where They Are”
Mostyn talking up the power of listening at the Forbes Women's Summit - just as well we had our Dictaphone ready.
BMF Steals Special’s Eileen Cosgrove-Moloney As Joint-General Manager
BMF had promised Eileen some personalised merch but after checking the printing costs for her name, decided against it.
Six in 10 Aussies Listen To The Same Radio Station
Radio still pulling audience numbers but its ads aren't getting as much as attention as other formats.
Check Out The Rest Of The Photos From The Women Leading Tech Awards, Presented by Atlassian!
Couldn't find your friends on the dancefloor last Thursday? Spot them in retrospect with these photos.
TV Ratings 25/03/2024: “What A Piece Of Shit” – Jono Accused Of Cheating After Bombshell Texts Revealed
Lauren & Jono clash as his 100 texts to fellow bride Ellie are revealed. And we can't even get a reply...
Maree McDonough: If You Have The Will, You Can Learn The Skill
B&T chats with Maree McDonough about her career from Leo Burnett in the 80s to running her own training consultancy.
Australian Idol Turns Black, White & Blue As Cronulla Sharks Back Winner
There hasn't been this much excitement in the Shire since those blocks of cocaine started washing up!
More Australians Concerned About Nuclear War Than Climate Change
A technology that Aussies don't use has somehow muscled in on climate change's moment in the sun.
Coles 360 Launches New Measurement Solution For Total View Of Campaign Performance
Coles launches new retail media measurement tool. B&T wonders if the improved efficiency might cut grocery prices?
Adobe & Accenture Co-Developing Generative AI Marketing Solutions
It's just what we all wanted and needed, improved tech to create content at scale!
All The Photos From IMAA’s Perth Networking Event
Unlike last week's 'top secret' indies meeting with Google in Sydney, you can get a good look at these WA folk!
Dentsu Study Reveals That 75% Of Aussies Are Concerned About Cybercrime & Data Leaks
Cybercrime and data leaks concern 75 per cent of Australians, as notions towards company access to personal data shifts. Data value exchange between businesses and consumers is reportedly shifting in favour of the consumer, revealed by Dentsu Data Consciousness Project, a research report examining how Australians feel about businesses accessing and leveraging their data. The […]
Captain Feathersword In His Element As Royal Caribbean Announces Wiggles Sailings
Is it a holiday or an advanced interrogation technique? Find out soon after we send one unlucky staffer on a sojourn.
Singo & Gordon In The Money Following HUGE Property Sales
Does this cement Singo's status as Australia's most well-heeled bachelor?
Mahlab Expands To Singapore & Announces Appointment Of Former OMG Lead
While we're sure Mahlab's comms are very good, its photo editing could do with some work.
Slew Of New Hires At Cartelux
Cartelux staffers are said to be "seething" with the expanded coffee machine queue on the back of these new hires.
Ash Barty & Sam Kerr Named Australia’s Most Popular Sports Personalities
Not even the small matter of a racism allegation can dent Kerr's popularity!
Little Moons Serve Up Out Of The World New Range Via History Will Be Kind & The Park
The release said it was an "out of this world" activation. But looking at the photos, we reckon it was in Sydney.
UnLtd’s Big Clash Results Revealed As Summer Of Industry Cricket Comes To A Close
Lots of money raised for a very good cause here. But, more importantly, lots of time out of the office.
JCDecaux New Zealand Enhances Client Focus With Redefined Sales Team
JCDecaux refreshes its Kiwi sales team. To be clear, they're still selling OOH not the fruit.
Forcing Facebook To Pay For Journalism Won’t Solve Structural Challenges – They Can And Will Walk Away
B&T's Arvind Hickman donned his tin hat and hid behind the desk after pressing publish on this one!
Maurice Blackburn Opens Pitches For Media Account
Maurice Blackburn media account up for pitch. Surely this one has to be less contentious than Shell Energy?
Alone Australia: The Smelliest Show On TV Has Released A Cologne
Only B&T staffers walking up the stairs when the office lift is broken smell worse than the Alone Australia cast.
TV Ratings: “He’s Fitting In Seamlessly” – Rob Irwin Wins Fan’s But I’m A Celeb Misses Out On Top Spot
Nation's nans gathering round the box for a look at Rob Irwin do the numbers for Nine.
Wayside Chapel Joins Forces With We Are Social To Combat Loneliness Epidemic With Social60
New research reveals over 70% of Australians get less than one hour of in-person social interaction daily, reinforcing a commission from the World Health Organization (WHO) declaring loneliness to be a pressing global health threat.
Uber Advertising Nabs Yahoo’s Julia Edwards & Amazon’s Shalyce McLean
B&T understands that free Uber Eats deliveries was not the main draw for the pair, though it certainly helped.
“Revenge Is A Dish Best Served Barbecued” – Is This The Pettiest Billboard Ad EVER?
For what it's worth, B&T would come crawling back to any previous lover for the chance at some Korean BBQ.