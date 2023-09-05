Simon Wassef Rejoins Clems As Chief Strategy & Experience Officer From whiteGREY

Simon Wassef (right) has rejoined Clemenger BBDO as chief strategy and experience officer to expand the agency’s existing CX capabilities.

Wassef will lead strategy and customer experience across the Clemenger business and his remit will include growth, new business, elevation of talent and new practices. Wassef has come full circle, having first worked at Clemenger 21 years ago as a junior account planner.

Prior to his new gig, Wassef spent more than two and a half years as national chief strategy officer at whiteGREY. Prior to that, he was chief strategy officer at TBWA\Chiat\Day in Los Angeles.

Wassef’s wealth of experience includes more than 20 years working in Europe, the US and Australia: three years at R/GA in London, three years at SID LEE in Amsterdam, plus stints at Droga5, AMV BBDO, AKQA and Host Sydney.

Clemenger BBDO CEO, Dani Bassil (left in lead image), said she is thrilled to have Wassef on board. “Simon really is one of the best in the business; if not THE best. He’s worked everywhere I’ve ever wanted to work, R/GA London, Sid Lee Amsterdam. Chiat\Day LA. The fact he’s bringing all this experience to Clemenger is a game-changer for us. The experience is the brand and the fact he is so expert in both realms is exactly what we’ve needed in this leadership role. Besides being one of the smartest people I’ve met, he’s funny and kind. And he’s finally coming back to Clems. I’m so excited.”

Bassil, of course, is no stranger to confident statements, recently telling B&T that she expects “very few agencies” in Australia to produce work at Clems’ level this year. Wassef’s predecessor, Jacqueline Witts left Clems after more than three years in the business as head of planning and then chief strategy officer. She is currently contracting at Publicis-owned creative shop Leo Burnett.

Wassef has worked across leading international and Australian brands, including IKEA, Qantas, adidas, Absolut, Samsung, HSBC, Red Bull, Electronic Arts, Guinness, Google, Johnnie Walker, Volvo, Panadol, Westfield, Nike and Beats By Dre.

The multi-awarded Wassef has won the Grand EFFIE, APG UK Gold, Jay Chiat Gold and David Ogilvy Gold. He serves on the AdCouncil DE&I Committee judges Creative Strategy for AWARD and teaches Advanced Strategy for AdSchool.

Of his new appointment, Wassef said: “When Clemenger calls, you have to answer. Let’s go.”

Wassef’s appointment at Clemenger BBDO follows the recent appointments of Anita Zanesco to the newly created role of chief growth officer and two managing partners – Georgie Winton and Anita Deutsch.



Clemenger BBDO

