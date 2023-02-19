Shane Jacobson Returns For IGA & The Core Agency

With cost of living pressures rising, IGA has launched a new promotion giving 100 lucky winners a day across Australia the chance to win the cost of their shop back and make things a little easier for their local shoppers.

The campaign created by The Core Agency, features IGA frontman Shane Jacobson standing beside a line of 100 full shopping trolleys, to illustrate the large number of daily opportunities to win, daydreaming of jumping the seemingly endless line of trolleys on a motorbike.

Across February shoppers who buy qualifying products at their local IGA can scan a QR code after purchasing their groceries to see instantly if they have won back the cost of their shop, up to the value of $350 in the form of an IGA voucher. The ‘Win the cost of your shop back’ activation is accompanied by an over and above sales promotion running alongside IGA’s Low Prices Every Day and Price Match programs. Both deliver amazing prices for shoppers on a range of products across the month, meaning you will find even more great value products at your local IGA.

With more than 1,300 independently owned and operated supermarkets across Australia, every IGA is designed with its shoppers in mind, including stocking the shelves with what the locals want, personal service from friendly staff, supporting local farmers and producers and giving back to local charities.

Christian Finucane, co-founder and creative partner at The Core Agency said: “Our latest IGA campaign showcases Shane’s cheeky side as he daydreams about performing an awesome motorbike stunt. It’s an unexpected way to demonstrate the scale of winners in this latest IGA promotion.”

The campaign is running across TV, BVOD, radio and social during February.

Tracy Wilson, general manager of marketing, IGA added: “Given the current cost of living challenges many of our locals are facing, this promotional campaign could not have come at a better time. We hope it provides the lucky winners some relief. Our focus is always on supporting our locals in whatever way we can.”

The latest IGA work from The Core Agency follows its brand campaign in September last year which highlighted the connection IGA has with the community as a place where the locals matter.