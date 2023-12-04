Seven Network Unveils New Advanced Advertising Division

The Seven Network has announced the launch of a new Advanced Advertising division to drive the development and launch of innovative new trading models across Seven’s national converged total TV ecosystem.

The team has been set up to lead Phoenix, the world’s most advanced total TV trading system. Phoenix brings together the massive reach and audience of the screens of Seven and 7plus for brands to invest across the capital cities, regional Australia and digital all in one place. It will be the first time dynamic trading has been available for regional markets.

Seven West Media chief revenue officer, Kurt Burnette, said: “Phoenix and the Advanced Advertising team will provide new ways of buying total TV and deliver a guaranteed, seamless and effective audience delivery as measured by VOZ, along with attribution tools and data enrichment direct from 7REDIQ, which incorporates the customer data platform for over 13.5 million registered 7plus users.

“In the increasingly complex world of media fragmentation and trading, Phoenix is simple and powerful.”

Seven’s Alex Tansley (lead image) has been appointed Head of Advanced Advertising. He was previously Head of Converged Audience Trading, responsible for developing and delivering Seven’s strategy across converged total TV audience trading solutions.

Joining Tansley in the new team is Liz Beverley as Campaign Delivery and Optimisation Manager. She joins Seven after 14 years at Multi Channel Network/Foxtel Media, where she worked across various departments including sales, training and development, and ad operations.

Matt Murphy has been appointed to the Advanced Advertising division as Audience Predictions Manager, responsible for driving advanced audience forecasting models across all of Seven’s content and inventory. He was previously a Senior Insights Analyst at Seven and also worked at Multi Channel Network/Foxtel Media and Network 10.

Tansley said: “With Phoenix, Seven is creating the future of total TV audience trading in Australia, underpinned by world-leading technology. The Advanced Advertising team will place the client at the forefront of everything we do, ensuring more effective and efficient outcomes across all campaigns.

“In late 2022, Seven activated Australia’s first ever fully converged total TV campaign. Since then, we have activated more than 50 fully converged campaigns. Our new team will fuel strong growth in the process and capability of the Seven sales teams across the country, scaling up our converged TV offering while also accelerating our dynamic audience trading capabilities with the new Phoenix system.”

Burnette said: “As the market rapidly evolves to total TV and video trading across screens and recognises its clear benefits, the demand from the market and the technology and capability that Seven is building has exponentially increased. Phoenix will be an absolute game changer for marketers and media agencies – and the new Advanced Advertising team will be at the forefront of its rollout and implementation.

“Phoenix will use inventory optimisation and AI audience prediction engines to deliver guaranteed outcomes – every channel, every zone, every market, separate or converged, however our customers choose to engage. It means clients will be able to do more with their budgets and reach more people, more efficiently and effectively, with even more accountability.”