SEEK Names World Vision Australia’s Maryanne Tsiatsias As ANZ Marketing Director

SEEK Names World Vision Australia’s Maryanne Tsiatsias As ANZ Marketing Director
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



SEEK, a market leader in online employment marketplaces, has announced the appointment of Maryanne Tsiatsias as marketing director for ANZ, following a comprehensive internal and external search.

In this role, Tsiatsias will be responsible for leading the SEEK marketing function across Australia and New Zealand, covering a broad range of marketing capabilities across B2B and B2C, digital and offline media, customer strategy and insight, data and analytics, creative production and CRM. She will report directly to Kendra Banks, managing director of SEEK ANZ.

Tsiatsias said, “I am very excited to lead the marketing function for SEEK, it is an iconic Australian brand that supports so many Australians and New Zealanders to fulfil their career aspirations. I feel very fortunate to be able to join the SEEK team, and be a part of an organisational culture that was recently voted the Best Place to Work in Australia.”

Kendra Banks said, “we are excited to have Maryanne’s creativity, drive, and customer focus join us at SEEK, and her wide-ranging experience will make for a great contribution to our leadership team. Most importantly, Maryanne is an impressive leader, and will be a great culture-add to SEEK – she is a certified leadership coach and is passionate about diversity and inclusion.”

Tsiatsias joins SEEK from World Vision Australia where she was CMO.

Prior to this, she spent 16 years at Telstra in a number of senior executive positions across marketing, products and operations, including leading diversity and inclusion councils to successfully increase engagement and representation of all groups.

SEEK is Australia’s number one employment marketplace, helping people across Australia & New Zealand in all stages of their career. SEEK’s overarching purpose is to help people live more fulfilling and productive working lives, and help organisations succeed.

This purpose, which is fundamental to the business’s ethos, is not only lived internally at SEEK but also integrated across all aspects of the business.

This year, SEEK was recognised for its industry-leading employee policies, awarded the overall winner of the AFR BOSS Best Places to Work awards, also taking out the top award in the technology category.

Please login with linkedin to comment

seek

Latest News

Ben Roberts-Smith’s Defamation Trial May Relocate Due To COVID-19
  • Media

Ben Roberts-Smith’s Defamation Trial May Relocate Due To COVID-19

The headline-making defamation trial between Ben Roberts-Smith and three major newspapers may be relocated to a Covid-19 free state. The Guardian reported that Robert-Smiths barrister, Bruce McClintock SC told the court in a virtual hearing on Wednesday, “It may be necessary … to reconsider the venue of these proceedings at some point, depending on what […]

Connecting In The Age Of Ad-Aversion
  • Opinion

Connecting In The Age Of Ad-Aversion

Here's some top industry advice for when people hate your ads. Could possibly help if you're lucking out on Tinder, too.

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
FCR Announces New Director
  • Marketing
  • Media

FCR Announces New Director

Financial & Corporate Relations announces new director who looks to have splashed out on a fancy new suit to celebrate.

Smiley face, like, heart in isometry. Emotion Icons. Yellow smiley smiling, crying, angry, afraid, surprised, happy
  • Marketing

Australia Gives Emojis The Thumbs Up

As much as B&T loves the emoji, there's something kinda weird about anyone over the age of about 12 actually using them.

Datisan Partners With USC For Virtual Open Day
  • Advertising
  • Technology

Datisan Partners With USC For Virtual Open Day

Because of the pandemic in 2020, USC Australia had to pivot from a traditional face-to-face campus-only event to designing an engaging and online open day experience that was able to convey a lot of information about study options, virtually. USC Australia is returning with its immersive virtual Open Day on Sunday 18 July 2021.

Snowflake Announces Support Of Unified ID 2.0
  • Technology

Snowflake Announces Support Of Unified ID 2.0

Snowflake has announced support for Unified ID 2.0  to help organisations easily enrich audience data, without sharing consumers’ personally identifiable information (PII). With Unified ID 2.0 support, Snowflake customers will be able to optimise their data-first advertising strategies by directly activating audiences on any platform that has adopted Unified ID 2.0, using Snowflake’s secure data […]

The Benevolent Society Launches New Brand Campaign Via ImpactInstitute
  • Campaigns

The Benevolent Society Launches New Brand Campaign Via ImpactInstitute

The Benevolent Society, one of Australia’s first charitable organisations, has launched a new brand campaign to increase awareness of its integrated services and launch its new tagline, ‘Your life. Your way.’ Established in 1813, the independent charity provides support and programs to children, young people and families, people with disability, older Australians and carers. The […]