SEEK Names World Vision Australia’s Maryanne Tsiatsias As ANZ Marketing Director

SEEK, a market leader in online employment marketplaces, has announced the appointment of Maryanne Tsiatsias as marketing director for ANZ, following a comprehensive internal and external search.

In this role, Tsiatsias will be responsible for leading the SEEK marketing function across Australia and New Zealand, covering a broad range of marketing capabilities across B2B and B2C, digital and offline media, customer strategy and insight, data and analytics, creative production and CRM. She will report directly to Kendra Banks, managing director of SEEK ANZ.

Tsiatsias said, “I am very excited to lead the marketing function for SEEK, it is an iconic Australian brand that supports so many Australians and New Zealanders to fulfil their career aspirations. I feel very fortunate to be able to join the SEEK team, and be a part of an organisational culture that was recently voted the Best Place to Work in Australia.”

Kendra Banks said, “we are excited to have Maryanne’s creativity, drive, and customer focus join us at SEEK, and her wide-ranging experience will make for a great contribution to our leadership team. Most importantly, Maryanne is an impressive leader, and will be a great culture-add to SEEK – she is a certified leadership coach and is passionate about diversity and inclusion.”

Tsiatsias joins SEEK from World Vision Australia where she was CMO.

Prior to this, she spent 16 years at Telstra in a number of senior executive positions across marketing, products and operations, including leading diversity and inclusion councils to successfully increase engagement and representation of all groups.

SEEK is Australia’s number one employment marketplace, helping people across Australia & New Zealand in all stages of their career. SEEK’s overarching purpose is to help people live more fulfilling and productive working lives, and help organisations succeed.

This purpose, which is fundamental to the business’s ethos, is not only lived internally at SEEK but also integrated across all aspects of the business.

This year, SEEK was recognised for its industry-leading employee policies, awarded the overall winner of the AFR BOSS Best Places to Work awards, also taking out the top award in the technology category.