Scott Galloway & Mark Ritson To Headline ADMA Global Forum 2023

The Association for Data-Driven Marketing and Advertising (ADMA) is excited to announce the Global Forum conference for 2023, with headliners including renowned marketing experts Scott Galloway (lead image) and Mark Ritson.

The one-day event will be held on Thursday, August 24 at Doltone House, Jones Bay Wharf, Sydney. This year’s theme, ‘Elevate your Marketing Game’, will focus on the key challenges marketers face and how to build a robust strategy to succeed in an ever-changing landscape and against stiff competition, with insights from top leaders and thinkers.

With huge questions over everything from the future of privacy and data to ever-changing consumer behaviour and rapid technological advances, ADMA Global Forum will dive into some of the most important issues impacting marketers today and how to overcome them. The aim is to help marketers prepare for the next decade, with a focus on educational and inspiring content to help build their skills in the growing competitive landscape.

The event will feature keynote addresses from:

● Scott Galloway, co-host of the Pivot podcast, entrepreneur, business advisor and Professor of Marketing at NYU Stern School of Business and named “One of the World’s 50 Best Business School Professors” (appearing via a virtual livestream);

● Mark Ritson, outspoken brand consultant and marketing professor with a penchant for challenging accepted practices;

● Melissa Hopkins, CMO of Seven West Media, and formerly marketing lead at Optus, who will be unpacking the telco’s response to its recent data hack live on stage.

More speakers will be announced soon.

ADMA, CEO, Andrea Martens, commented: “With the current level of complexity, marketers are navigating through uncharted territory. The ADMA Global Forum will provide a platform for discussion on how to adapt to emerging technologies, rapidly changing regulatory environment, new communication channels, sustainability expectations and supply disruptions.”

Major sponsors of the event include Analytic Partners, Nine, Meta, Seven Network, Acoustic, and Optimizely. Capacity is limited at the venue, and there will be a livestream for those unable to attend in person.