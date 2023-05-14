SCA’s Chief Sales Officer Brian Gallagher Set To Follow Grant Blackley Out The Door

SCA has announced changes to the company’s senior sales leadership following chief sales officer Brian Gallagher (lead image) advising of his resignation.

It’s the second high profile departure at the media company following CEO Grant Blackley’s resignation a fortnight ago.

Gallagher will remain with SCA until expiry of his six-month notice period in August to ensure a smooth transition.

Gallagher’s departure will see Seb Rennie, who joined SCA from GeoupM three months ago, step into the role of chief commercial officer and join the company’s senior leadership team.

In addition, Luke Minto will join SCA’s commercial team later in the year in a senior leadership role, reporting to Rennie, where he will work alongside SCA head of audio sales Andrea Salmon. Minto joins SCA after an 18-year career with DMG Radio Australia and Nova, where he was most recently national Group Commercial Director.

SCA chief executive officer, Grant Blackley, said: “After Brian gave notice of his resignation earlier this year, we took the opportunity to undertake an extensive executive search process to identify the most suitable successor for this important position. It is my great pleasure to advise that Seb Rennie was successful in that process. Seb is an exceptionally well-regarded commercial leader, and this makes him the perfect person to lead SCA’s sales division as we continue our strong growth trajectory.

“Brian has been an integral member of the Senior Leadership Team and is a highly trusted advisor, mentor, and friend to many in the company. I would like to extend my gratitude to Brian for the contribution and impact that he has made on our business. Since joining SCA in 2015, Brian has been instrumental in driving several strategic initiatives across the business, including advocating for increased regional media investment via the Boomtown initiative, delivering significant growth in our digital commercial division since the inception of LiSTNR, and leading a team of highly committed and high performing sales executives across the country.

SCA chief operating officer, John Kelly, who will take over as SCA’s Chief Executive Officer from 1 July 2023, said: “Like Grant, I am grateful for Brian’s friendship and contributions to SCA over the past eight years and for his assistance in the transition to Seb. I am confident that the powerful combination of Seb, Andrea and Luke will provide the best national sales leadership team in the country and will support SCA in continuing to deliver exceptional results for our clients.”

Gallagher said: “It gives me great confidence, as I depart, to have someone of Seb’s calibre and experience stepping into the role and I am confident that he will be a strong leader for the commercial team.”

Rennie said: “Being part of SCA and LiSTNR’s growth trajectory has been incredibly exciting, and I am proud to step into this new role and to join the Leadership team. I have truly valued Brian’s leadership and experience since I joined SCA, and I would like to pass on my sincere thanks for his ongoing guidance and the fantastic team he has built.

“We have a compelling commercial proposition; SCA’s iconic radio brands have reported their highest national audience cume ever at more than 6 million weekly radio listeners*, while the LiSTNR podcast network’s audience also broke records at more than 8 million listeners^, delivering advertisers engaged audiences at scale.”

Rennie’s appointment is effective immediately and Minto will join SCA later in the year.