SCA Uses QMS To Deliver DOOH Difference For Footy Fans

Leading radio, television and media group SCA has turned to digital by-design outdoor media company QMS to exclusively launch a dynamic creative digital out of home (DOOH) campaign to drive awareness of its AFL and NRL coverage across the Triple M network.

Running in New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland, the campaign uses QMS’ Q-Tech platform to dynamically serve live footy scores across premium digital billboards to showcase Triple M as the home of the AFL and NRL seasons in 2022.

The two-month campaign, created in-house by SCA, also promotes SCA’s LiSTNR app, which streams every Triple M call of each game, across both codes nationally.

QMS chief customer officer, Mark Fairhurst, said: “The Triple M campaign is a great example of the impact and creativity DOOH delivers and the powerful results marketers can achieve by embracing its full potential.

“Digital is now the currency of out of home here in Australia and we are excited to see advertisers wanting to collaborate with us to take advantage of the medium’s ability to deliver campaigns that connect through immediacy and relevancy in messaging to really make a difference.

“The use of a dynamic feed of live footy scores, tied to local radio stations and SCA’s LiSTNR app, is a smart way to deliver real-time value and connection with footy fans. We know through neuroscience that slight tweaks to DOOH creative can deliver a 38% higher impact than that of static, and this campaign is evidence of the success that can be achieved by applying these DOOH insights,” he said.

SCA chief marketing officer, Nikki Clarkson, said: “As leaders in the Australian audio, regional TV and podcast landscape, we are committed to delivering the best sport, entertainment and music for our audiences. With our Triple M footy coverage, we knew we had to embrace the big brand awareness of out of home, but uniquely connect with fans of each code and state.

“With QMS’ digital expertise, we have been able to engage local footy fans as they go about their day to make sure they stay up to date with game scores and remind them to tune into the nation’s best coverage of the AFL and NRL on Triple M via our new LiSTNR app.”

The dynamic DOOH campaign will run across digital sites nationally.