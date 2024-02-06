SCA Announces New Sydney Digital Sales Leadership Team With Four Appointments

LiSTNR has announced a new Sydney digital leadership team, with the confirmation of four new senior sales appointments. The team will focus on the continual growth of LiSTNR in the digital audio advertising market.

Angela Cann has been promoted to head of digital sales – Sydney. In her new role, Cann will be responsible for providing overall strategic direction and leadership to the Sydney LiSTNR sales team, with a focus on maximising revenue across all LiSTNR digital audio assets. Having worked across LiSTNR since its launch in 2021, Cann brings with her a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the LiSTNR platform.

L-R: Kieran Grant, Angela Cann, Ashley McFadyen & Elise Cunningham

Ashley McFadyen has been appointed to the newly created role of head of digital sales partnerships. In his new role, McFadyen will be instrumental in shaping how LiSTNR interacts with the biggest advertisers in Australia. His responsibilities include formulating and leading sales strategy, ensuring a consistent approach in building LiSTNR client partnerships. McFadyen’s role will play a pivotal part in updating the market on the evolution of LiSTNR’s growing advertising opportunities.

Kieran Grant has returned to SCA in the role of digital group sales manager. Having previously excelled as one of the highest revenue drivers within the Sydney Agency team, Grant’s expertise makes him an invaluable asset to the team and will play a key role in further strengthening the digital capabilities.

Finally, Elise Cunningham joins the market leading digital audio technology platform as digital group sales manager, from broadcast radio company ARN. Cunningham was previously an Account Director at ARN and prior to that was with JCDecaux.

Commenting on the new structure, SCA executive head – LiSTNR commercial, Olly Newton, said: “LiSTNR has outperformed its local and international rivals in the digital audio advertising market in terms of revenue, AdTech capability and content. This new structure will ensure we continue to develop greater agency and client relationships and provides strategic direction to the rapidly growing digital audio market. I’m delighted to welcome the new team and look forward to them all achieving success in 2024.”