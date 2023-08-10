Samsung Ads’ Marj Hetherton On Why CTV Is The Most Exciting Area Of Advertising
Connected TV (CTV) has quickly become de rigueur for audiences in Australia. But as more brands and platforms lean into the sector, it continues to be one of the most exciting channels for brands to reach consumers in engaging and innovative ways.
Few understand that better than Marj Hetherton, Samsung Ads ANZ sales director. Ahead of the B&T Awards and the second running of the Best CTV Campaign category, sponsored by Samsung Ads, we caught up with Hetherton to get her insights on the sector and why every brand should be getting involved if they haven’t already.
What excites you most about the current CTV scene?
Streaming isn’t going anywhere. Right now, nine in 10 people stream content on CTV devices and there’s still more growth to come. Over the next year, subscription (SVOD) and free streaming (FAST/AVOD) viewership is expected to increase more than any other channel or service.
As the adoption of Smart TVs grows, and new ad-supported tiers continue to roll in, more and more brands are leaning into CTV advertising.
The biggest development over the last year has been the increase in appetite for driving incremental reach. This is a very cost-efficient and effective way of reaching streaming audiences that missed a linear campaign. We’re starting to see clients drive real outcomes and go from testing to investing quickly.
We’re also working with advertisers to ensure the frequency capping debate is a thing of the past. Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) can not only reduce the overlap between CTV and linear TV ad exposure but helps manage reach and frequency. There are a lot of innovations coming, but getting these simple foundational use cases right is key to making marketing dollars work even harder, unlocking further value for brands.
What recent exciting developments or learnings in CTV has Samsung Ads been involved in?
Branded content focuses on building connections with audiences: it combines the best of storytelling and advertising. However, the distribution of long-form branded content has been somewhat limiting. Traditionally brands would drive audiences to long-form branded content on linear or social networks. Now for the first time, we can showcase branded content within the Smart TV home screen, driving views and aiding audiences on their journey of discovery and providing impact on the biggest screen of the house
By thinking creatively beyond traditional ad spots, brands can use native Smart TV advertising solutions to reach audiences as soon as they turn on the TV. This can be anything from trailers all the way through to pop-up FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) channels within Smart TV environments.
Let’s talk about Samsung Ads’ Gaming Hub. Why do you think the gaming ecosystem is so interesting for advertisers, and how is CTV a good way to tap into its audience?
Today there are more than three billion people playing games worldwide and, like music and TV before it, the future of gaming is streaming.
Samsung TVs have long been built for gaming, ensuring the ultimate experience on the biggest screen in the house. Now, through our newly created game streaming platform, Samsung Gaming Hub, users can instantly play without downloads, storage limits or even a console. Just turn on your TV and start playing.
The launch of the Gaming Hub offers advertisers a key differentiator because it doesn’t just engage hardcore gamers. Its ease of use widens the pool to casual and social gamers.
Samsung TV also enables advertisers to reach gamers before they even move into the Gaming Hub environment. What this means is brands are no longer limited to reaching audiences in-game.
Finally, by gathering insights into gamers’ behaviour across the screen, including how they watch across traditional and streaming environments, advertisers can tailor and target campaigns using a more comprehensive picture of their audience.
Speaking of advancing trends, with the rise of generative AI this year, how does Samsung Ads plan to leverage AI technology for CTV?
Awareness is a necessary focus for any advertiser or brand. But on the flip side is the need to drive a business outcome and 2023 has, without a doubt, become the year of efficiency and accountability for our partners.
CTV provides brands with the outcome-focused foundations to measure and attribute the impact of an ad campaign on consumer behaviour. For advertisers who want to see consumers enter their digital real estate and take specific actions like page views, form fills and purchases, early tests in the US show CTV is delivering real results.
But, AI and machine learning are only as powerful as the insights they sit on.
Lastly, Samsung Ads is returning as a sponsor of the CTV Campaign category for the B&T Awards, which is very exciting! What would make an award entry stand out as a winner to you?
This is still only the second-ever B&T award for CTV campaigns, so winning – or even simply entering – this category is an opportunity to stamp a pioneering outlook on a fast-growing space.
What I think we’re going to start seeing through this year’s entries is the next iteration of ads that go way beyond repurposing TVCs. Over the last 12 months innovative marketers have spent their time exploring a world of new opportunities: merging creativity and insights, thinking outside the box and bringing disciplines together.
From high-impact native ad formats that focus on ‘reaching the unreachables’ before they move into ad-free environments to immersive and innovative shoppable solutions, I’m intrigued to see what creative advertisers come up with.
However, just as importantly, I’m keen to understand how brands have combined data-driven precision with this level of creativity
Campaigns that succeed in connecting with the audience and impact the bottom line will be the ones to stand out.
Please login with linkedin to commentB&T Awards samsung ads
Latest News
B&T’s Best Of The Best Technologists, Presented By Finecaast
Somewhat ironically, this top 10 technologists list wasn't written with any help from ChatGPT or AI whatsoever!
Former Woman’s Day Editor Fiona Connolly Appointed Head of News’ Lifestyle Network
You could say ink runs in the veins of women's magazine veteran Fiona Connolly. And sponge cake recipes.
X Adds Brand Safety Tools In Bid To Bring Back Ad Dollars
X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has launched new “pre-bid Adjacency Controls” in collaboration with Integral Ad Science (IAS) to help ensure advertisers’ posts don’t end up next to dodgy content. X said that more than 1,900 global advertisers use the solution to avoid adjacency to undesired keywords and handles and it […]
ACMA Rules Kyle Sandilands’ Monkeypox Comments Breached Decency Rules And Were Offensive To Gay Men
Watchdog rules Kyle offended gay men. Punishment includes listening to Barbra Streisand & Céline Dion CDs on repeat.
Ozzy Osborne Bites Off More Than He Can Chew With Banned Playstation Ad
Ozzy Osborne continuing to surprise. No more so than the fact that he's actually still alive and kicking.
Swisse Wellness Wheels In the Celebs To Stop Late Night Doom Scrollers
Is your sleep routine two Quaaludes and a swig from the sherry bottle? There's tips here for a more blissful night.
“All Good Things Must Come To An End, Well This One Barely Got started!” Jerker Fagerström Quits Thinkerbell After Eight Months
Thinkerbell fridge suddenly void of smörgåstårta & pickled herring as Jerker Fagerström heads for the utgång (exits).
Footballing God Cristiano Ronaldo Bumbles His Way through New Work For Fan App Zuju
This ad proves Cristiano Ronaldo is just one of the guys. Just a filthy rich one of the guys, that is.
CommBank Matildas REMOVES Tim Tam TikTok Following B&T Story
If Tim Tam's marketing team wants to send B&T some freebies for this free press we'll take any flavour but mint or dark.
Tinder’s New Global Campaign Says Online Dating Need Not Be A Pointless Hell
If there was truth in advertising, these spots would feature a drunk bloke with poor hygiene who lives with his mother.
ADMA Adds New Speakers For Upcoming Global Forum
ADMA confirms speaker line-up for upcoming Global Forum. Also, 300 arancini balls locked-in for the networking drinks.
IMAA Members Predict Growth In BVOD/CTV, Digital Video And Podcasts
IMAA members have anticipated that BVOD/CTV, digital video, and podcasts will record the greatest growth in advertiser spending in this financial year, part two of the new IMAA Indie Census for June 2023 has revealed. Highlights IMAA agencies expect BVOD/CTV, digital video, and POOH to have the biggest growth in the next FY 60% of […]
Prestige Brands Targets Gen Z With Racy Billie Eilish Perfume Ad Via Spark Foundry
Prestige Brands Australia has launched an attention-grabbing awareness campaign to unveil the latest fragrance by global superstar Billie Eilish –illuminating a multi-storey mural with a lightshow simulating a storm. With the lightshow idea together with media planning and buying by Spark Foundry, the campaign aims to create desirability and brand credibility among the target audience […]
The Australian Women’s Weekly Celebrates Its 90th Birthday
The Weekly celebrates its 90 birthday. B&T believes the first-ever copy is still in our GP's reception.
Connecting Plots Delivers Latest Iteration Of “The Experts In Air” For Mitsubishi Air-Conditioners
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Air-Conditioners Australia (MHIAA) has launched its latest campaign via Connecting Plots drawing subtle similarities to the world of wine sommeliers. In a highly competitive category that’s hard to navigate, the new campaign by Connecting Plots seeks to unlock the assurance of an expert opinion, with the MHIAA Air Experts behaving like wine […]
Delicious Partners With Harvey Norman For 2023 Produce Awards
delicious. has announced Harvey Norman as the naming rights partner of the prestigious 2023 delicious. Harvey Norman Produce Awards for the fifth consecutive year.
CRA: Proposed Copyright Fee Changes A Threat To Local Radio
Surely The Choirboys living off 'Run To Paradise' for the past three decades is enough to end this copyright debate.
Indie Agency Slingshot Named One Of The Best Places To Work For Third Straight Year
Do you still have staff floggings or dangle people off the roof for not meeting their KPIs? There's some hot tips here.
B&T TV: IAB Australia CEO Gai Le Roy On TikTok, Ad Fraud & Artificial Intelligence
IAB supremo Gai Le Roy stars for B&T TV. And fear not, on a scale of techy jargon, it comes in at a forgiving 5/10.
Netflix Launches Game Controller App As It Eyes Gaming Expansion
Netflix set to usurp nicotine, Ben & Jerry's and heroin for addictiveness following news of a new gaming console.
Mattel Gives The Star Of The Movie ‘Weird Barbie’ Her Very Own Doll
Three popular culture items that are starting to become tiresome - Bruce Lehrmann, bike sharing and the Barbie movie.
Tuesday TV Ratings: The Voice Nails The Block, As World Cup Nets Seven Another Stunner
James Warburton giving the entire C-suite floor a rendition of 'Walking On Sunshine' as World Cup delivers big numbers.
Ad Legend & Bon Vivant Greg ‘Sparrow’ Graham Joins The B&T Team
B&T beyond excited to announce ad sage and flannelette shirt aficionado Greg 'Sparrow' Graham has joined the team.
Spotify Launches AI DJ Feature In Australia
Spotify's AI can now choose music for you based on your previous likes. Like ABBA, get Swedish clog dancing.
Pinterest & LiveRamp Expand RampID User Identifier Partnership To Australia & NZ
Don't have the foggiest about this headline? Trust us, you'll have no hope with the actual body copy.
Audible Continues With The Laughs In Latest Bonkers OOH Campaign
Outdoor isn't just great for selling expensive Chinese whiskeys you've never heard of at airports. As is evident here.
DPR&Co’s Phil Huzzard Appointed Global President Of 59-Strong Indie Network
Phil Huzzard hurriedly ordering a new globe online after being named president of indie agency network AMIN Worldwide.
Murmur Re-Appointed For Media Duties For Western Sydney Wanderers & Melbourne City Football Club
Murmur staff thoroughly drilled on the offside rule after retaining the Wanderers & Melbourne City on the books.
Atomic 212° Wins Growth Faculty’s Performance & SEO Marketing
The Growth Faculty is a tool for CEOs and SMBs and nothing at all to do with goitres as mistakenly reported on B&T.
Study: 93% Of Aussie Businesses “Set To Ban” ChatGPT On Work Devices
Did you boast to colleagues back in May that ChatGPT was just another fad? Ready them for more boasting with this news.
Forbes Announces First Speaker For Upcoming Business Summit
Forbes announces first speakers for its upcoming Business Summit. Oddly, no sign of Adam Ferrier or Mark Ritson as yet.
How Not To Rebrand — The Twitter Debacle
This expert casts an eye over Twitter's recent rebrand. It's a must-read for any branding pros or Elon haters out there.
JCDecaux Launches Australia’s First Programmatic Digital Out-Of-Home Award
JCDecaux unveils its PDOOH award for brands. That D certainly saving it from any blushes.
The Monkeys Co-Founder Justin Drape On The Unusual Relationship Between Travel And Creativity
B&T's chatting with former Monkey and Exceptional ALIEN Justin Drape. Fear not, lamb cutlets never once get mentioned.
The Royals Win Australian Unity Creative Account
The Royals management officially up staff drinks from schooner to pint for one day only following latest business win.
Aussie Sportswear Brand PARK Promotes Women’s Ill-Fitting Sports Kits In Grassroots OOH Campaign
B&T has labelled this campaign as "grassroots". And it certainly doesn't get more grassy and rootier than this one.