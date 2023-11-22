Saatchi & Saatchi Delivers #FindGary Campaign For Vodafone

Vodafone has unveiled a new brand campaign via Saatchi & Saatchi that celebrates the notion that when you need to move fast, do it with Vodafone.

Over the last three years Vodafone has revolutionised its mobile network, more than tripling its 5G coverage – which means customers enjoy a faster, bigger and more reliable network than ever before.

The campaign launches across TV, BVOD, online video (OLV), brand OOH, influencer and social media.

The lead film opens with a distraught woman who turns to her Instagram community in search of her missing, Insta-famous guinea pig, Gary. Witnessing the collective effort of her online and offline connections, viewers see the speed and reliability of the Vodafone network in action as Gary is reunited with his owner.

Different members of Gary’s community are also introduced via a series of shorter retail spots, which also feature Vodafone’s competitive offers and deals.

Sam Chappell, creative director at Saatchi & Saatchi Australia, said: “Everyone loves guinea pigs, so who better to star in our new campaign than one called Gary? We’re all incredibly proud of #FindGary and how it showcases Vodafone’s fast moving, dynamic network in a fun and memorable way. And just to be extremely clear, no guinea pigs were harmed in the making of this ad.”

Danielle Colbert, head of marketing at Vodafone, added: “We worked with Saatchi & Saatchi and Finch Productions to develop a campaign that shows the speed and reliability of the Vodafone network. We’re proud to launch #FindGary and to celebrate the genius and generosity of community which, through the power of the Vodafone network, shows how we can come together and help each other in moments of need.”