RuPaul Drag Race Down Under Reveals The Aussie Queens Competing In Season Two

Selected by Mama Ru herself, sashaying to the main stage to compete to be the next Down Under Drag Race Superstar and forever be part of Drag Race herstory, will be the following 10 fierce new queens.

Stan, the home of RuPaul in Australia, has finally announced the sensational new cast of queens appearing in the brand new season of the Stan Original Series RuPa3ul’s Drag Race Down Under premiering Saturday 30 July!

Aubrey Haive (Timaru, NZ), 25 – @aubreyhaive

Aubrey Haive is no stranger when it comes to being in front of the camera, already a budding actor and musical artiste, this fashion-forward queen originally hails from Timaru, New Zealand (now based in Melbourne, VIC).

Beverly Kills (Brisbane, QLD), 21 – @thebeverlykills

Beverly Kills started doing drag within just a few months of turning eighteen. After entering a local drag competition, Beverly managed to take out first prize and within a year she secured a weekly residency at one of Australia’s most renowned nightclubs, Fluffy (Brisbane) – which is no small feat for a new queen on the scene.

Faúx Fúr (Sydney, NSW), 27 – @fauxfur_official

Faux Fur has been a regular face, and the loudest voice, among the Sydney Drag scene for the last seven years. Few queens in Sydney can rival the on-stage presence of Faux, known for her high-energy performances that leave the crowds screaming for more.

Hannah Conda (Sydney, NSW), 30 – @hannahcondaofficial

After conquering the Perth drag scene, Hannah Conda took a leap of faith and made her way to Sydney in 2015. Here, she cemented her drag status by being the only queen to have ever won both ‘Rising Star’ and ‘Entertainer of the Year’ at the Drag Industry Variety Awards (DIVAs) all in the same year (2016)..



Kween Kong (Adelaide, SA), 29 – @kweenkongofficial

Kween Kong is originally from New Zealand, and of Tongan and Samoan heritage, currently residing in Adelaide SA. Known for her powerhouse performances; Kween is a renowned dancer and choreographer within the queer community, frequently touring internationally with the Australian Dance Theatre.

Minnie Cooper (Sydney, NSW), 49 – @theminniecooper

Minnie Cooper is considered drag royalty among the Sydney circuit, with a glittering career that spans over twenty years and having entertained audiences from Oxford Street in Sydney to Oxford Circus in London.

Molly Poppinz (Newcastle, NSW), 30 – @mollypoppinzz

Molly Poppinz originally made a name for herself in Vancouver after struggling to find the confidence to do drag in her hometown of Newcastle (NSW). Often referred as ‘The Thunder from Down Under’, Molly was embraced by the queer community in Canada, finally enabling her to find the assurance she needed to perform for the crowds.

Pomara Fifth (Sydney, NSW), 28 – @pomara.fifth

Growing up in the suburbs of Western Sydney, Pomara Fifth always stayed true to herself and never let the bullies and naysayers keep her down for long. Thankfully her amazing mother and four sisters provided a very open home environment which nurtured her natural exuberance and love for performance.

Spankie Jackzon (Palmerston North, NZ), 37 – @spankie_jackzon

Spankie Jackzon is a New Zealand drag performer best known for competing on original Kiwi series House of Drag (Season 2), where she came in as an intruder in Episode 4 and was eventually crowned as the winner, taking home the 10k cash prize.

Yuri Guaii (Auckland, NZ), 25 – @yuriguaii

Starting out at the age of eighteen, Yuri Guaii has been doing drag for going on eight years, however making her start on the Auckland drag scene was not easy ground to break.

Despite spending six months developing her make-up and sewing skills within the confines of her bedroom, Yuri was known for her spooky aesthetic which only got her booked for gigs taking place on Halloween.

The brand new season of the eight-part Stan Original Series will premiere Saturday 30 July only on Stan, with RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Rhys Nicholson all returning to the main judging panel. Extra special celebrity guest stars will also be announced soon.