RuPaul Drag Race Down Under Reveals The Aussie Queens Competing In Season Two

RuPaul Drag Race Down Under Reveals The Aussie Queens Competing In Season Two
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Stan, the home of RuPaul in Australia, has finally announced the sensational new cast of queens appearing in the brand new season of the Stan Original Series RuPa3ul’s Drag Race Down Under premiering Saturday 30 July!

Selected by Mama Ru herself, sashaying to the main stage to compete to be the next Down Under Drag Race Superstar and forever be part of Drag Race herstory, will be the following 10 fierce new queens.

 

Aubrey Haive (Timaru, NZ), 25 @aubreyhaive

Aubrey Haive is no stranger when it comes to being in front of the camera, already a budding actor and musical artiste, this fashion-forward queen originally hails from Timaru, New Zealand (now based in Melbourne, VIC).

Beverly Kills (Brisbane, QLD), 21 – @thebeverlykills

Beverly Kills started doing drag within just a few months of turning eighteen. After entering a local drag competition, Beverly managed to take out first prize and within a year she secured a weekly residency at one of Australia’s most renowned nightclubs, Fluffy (Brisbane) – which is no small feat for a new queen on the scene.

Faúx Fúr (Sydney, NSW), 27 – @fauxfur_official

Faux Fur has been a regular face, and the loudest voice, among the Sydney Drag scene for the last seven years. Few queens in Sydney can rival the on-stage presence of Faux, known for her high-energy performances that leave the crowds screaming for more.

Hannah Conda (Sydney, NSW), 30 – @hannahcondaofficial

After conquering the Perth drag scene, Hannah Conda took a leap of faith and made her way to Sydney in 2015. Here, she cemented her drag status by being the only queen to have ever won both ‘Rising Star’ and ‘Entertainer of the Year’ at the Drag Industry Variety Awards (DIVAs) all in the same year (2016)..                     Kween Kong (Adelaide, SA), 29 – @kweenkongofficial

Kween Kong is originally from New Zealand, and of Tongan and Samoan heritage, currently residing in Adelaide SA. Known for her powerhouse performances; Kween is a renowned dancer and choreographer within the queer community, frequently touring internationally with the Australian Dance Theatre.

Minnie Cooper (Sydney, NSW), 49 – @theminniecooper

Minnie Cooper is considered drag royalty among the Sydney circuit, with a glittering career that spans over twenty years and having entertained audiences from Oxford Street in Sydney to Oxford Circus in London.

Molly Poppinz (Newcastle, NSW), 30 – @mollypoppinzz

Molly Poppinz originally made a name for herself in Vancouver after struggling to find the confidence to do drag in her hometown of Newcastle (NSW). Often referred as ‘The Thunder from Down Under’, Molly was embraced by the queer community in Canada, finally enabling her to find the assurance she needed to perform for the crowds.

Pomara Fifth (Sydney, NSW), 28 – @pomara.fifth 

Growing up in the suburbs of Western Sydney, Pomara Fifth always stayed true to herself and never let the bullies and naysayers keep her down for long. Thankfully her amazing mother and four sisters provided a very open home environment which nurtured her natural exuberance and love for performance.Spankie Jackzon (Palmerston North, NZ), 37 – @spankie_jackzon

Spankie Jackzon is a New Zealand drag performer best known for competing on original Kiwi series House of Drag (Season 2), where she came in as an intruder in Episode 4 and was eventually crowned as the winner, taking home the 10k cash prize.

Yuri Guaii (Auckland, NZ), 25 – @yuriguaii

Starting out at the age of eighteen, Yuri Guaii has been doing drag for going on eight years, however making her start on the Auckland drag scene was not easy ground to break.

Despite spending six months developing her make-up and sewing skills within the confines of her bedroom, Yuri was known for her spooky aesthetic which only got her booked for gigs taking place on Halloween.

The brand new season of the eight-part Stan Original Series will premiere Saturday 30 July only on Stan, with RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Rhys Nicholson all returning to the main judging panel. Extra special celebrity guest stars will also be announced soon.

Please login with linkedin to comment

RuPaul Rupaul’s Drag Race Down Under stan

Latest News

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer
  • Marketing

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer

Selling and customer engagement in B2B demands a higher degree of personalisation and engagement. In pre-pandemic times, enterprises struggled with leakage, with outdated sales engagement and channels – post-covid showed that digital is no longer an option but an absolute imperative. In an ever-changing world, where should the CEO’s attention be focused? The Online Retailer […]

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark
  • Campaigns

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark

MSD has released a new ad campaign via Paper + Spark showing the many varied emotions people can face when dealing with COVID, with the news that medication to combat COVID is now available to those in need. The ad campaign introduces us to Jim, who is waiting on the result of a rapid antigen […]

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features
  • Campaigns

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features

Football fans across Australia can continue to sharpen their AFL skills wherever they are thanks to the latest evolution of Google’s ‘Footy Skills Lab’ developed with support from AFLW players Tayla Harris (pictured, right), Maddy Prespakis (pictured, left), AFL umpire Nathan William (pictured, centre) and AFL Wheelchair athletes Chris Henderson & Louis Rowe. The latest […]

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions
  • Media
  • Technology

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions

With the release of its ad-supported subscription program looming, Netflix has announced Microsoft Corp as its sales and tech partner in an attempt to slow the current loss of subscribers on the platform. Netflix announced in April its intent to introduce an ad-supported subscription plan as a lower-cost option to offer alongside existing basic, standard […]

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge
  • Media

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge

Damon Mudge (pictured) will be bringing his data management, IT transformation, process and technology modernisation and data governance skills to Audience Group as its new director of technology. Commenting on the hiring, Audience Group director James McDonald said: “When it comes to data integration, Damon is the data whisperer. He’s the IT whisperer between marketing […]