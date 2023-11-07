RSL Australia & OMA Urges Australians Not To Forget This Remembrance Day

Australians will be encouraged to “Remember to Remember” at 11am on Saturday 11 November thanks to the combined efforts of RSL Australia and the Outdoor Media Association (OMA).

Lead Image: L-R – The Hon. David Harris MP, NSW Minister for Veterans; Elizabeth McIntyre, CEO, Outdoor Media Association; Jon Black, former CEO, RSL NSW; Elliott Devine, General Manager (NSW), QMS

RSL NSW CEO Giles Hurst said he was immensely grateful for the support from the OMA and its associated members who have generously donated millions of dollars in free advertising for national ANZAC Day and Remembrance Day commemorations over the past four years.

“Thanks to the invaluable support of the OMA and its significant digital advertising presence across the country, we can reach hearts and minds across the nation with the powerful Remembrance Day message,” Hurst said.

“Remembrance Day is a date that has marked the calendars of Australians for generations, and we mustn’t allow this moment to pass by without taking the time to pause, reflect and honour those who have fought and died for our freedom”.

“This collaboration plays an instrumental role in ensuring that all Australians are reminded to Remember to Remember at 11am on 11 November, regardless of their location or what they’re doing at that present moment”.

“It’s just one minute, yet it means so much more to the veteran community and their families”.

OMA CEO Elizabeth McIntyre said that OMA members are proud to amplify such an important message that goes a long way to remind Australians to engage with the meaning and significance of Remembrance Day.

“Our members operate in a public space and we take this responsibility seriously – driven by our commitment and social responsibility to reach people with messages that empower, inspire and deliver greater meaning for us all,” McIntyre said.

“Now in our fourth year of partnership with the RSL, it is our hope that our signs from coast to coast will serve as important reminders, encouraging everyone to ‘Remember to Remember’ no matter where they are”.

“This nationwide campaign is made possible by our innovative digital sign network, providing us with the precision and capability to project one minute of silence at 11am on 11 November”.

NSW Minister for Veterans The Hon. David Harris MP joined RSL NSW and the OMA at the campaign launch and commended their effort to honour and ensure those who made the ultimate sacrifice are not forgotten.

“Remember to Remember reminds us to pause and reflect with a minute’s silence at 11am to honour those who served and sacrificed in all wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations”.

“I commend the RSL and the OMA on their partnership, broadcasting this important reminder to our community. Busy lives and competing priorities mean sometimes we can forget to take a moment out of our day to reflect and remember our service men and women on Remembrance Day”.

“I encourage people to attend a commemoration event at their local RSL sub-branch or make the journey to The Cenotaph in Martin Place”.

Participating OMA members include: Australian Outdoor Sign Company (AOSCo), BIG Outdoor, Bishopp Outdoor Advertising, Blue Tongue Outdoor, Cartology, Civic Outdoor, EiMedia, Gawk Outdoor, goa, JCDecaux, JOLT, Motio, nettlefold, oOh!media, Outdoor Systems, Paradise Outdoor Advertising, QMS, Scentre Group Brandspace, The Media Shop (TMS), Tonic Media Network, TorchMedia, Total Outdoor Media (TOM), Val Morgan Outdoor (VMO), and Vicinity Centres.




