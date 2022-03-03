Rosemary Health Play For Laughs (& Rock) In Debut Work From Milk + Honey United

In a break from traditional healthcare marketing, independent creative company Milk + Honey United has unveiled a fresh and sticky integrated brand campaign for Rosemary Health.

Rosemary Health is a progressive doctor-founded digital healthcare and pharmacy service that is disrupting the health system by combining convenience with care. Rosemary Health is pioneering a new form of personalised healthcare by connecting patients with their health team including doctors, nurses and pharmacists from wherever they are, on their own terms.

In place of the health sector’s typical staid marketing featuring doctors in white lab coats, Sydney-based Milk + Honey United broke the mould and revamped Rosemary’s branding from the ground up with a distinctive and joyful claymation-style campaign that includes films, digital, website, social, and out-of-home.

Centerpiece of the campaign is a series of high-energy films featuring a lovably ramshackle animated band called “Fully Sick”. The :90 version features the group banging out a catchy indie rock tune with cheeky lyrics describing the benefits of online care (“Doctors without the waiting rooms”, “Pills without the eye-popping bills”, “Repeat prescriptions from our pharmacists unless you need an exorcist”), concluding with the song chorus tagline “Rosemary Feels Better”.

Out-of-home executions use the same humorous characters with witty lines including “Sit on the toilet, not in traffic” to illustrate the service’s at-home convenience.

“Milk + Honey United has been a great strategic and creative partner on our exciting new branding” said Romain Bonjean, Rosemary CEO and cofounder. “Their impact on our business was felt on day one and their experience and collaborative style resulted in a brand campaign which will set us up for success, both now and long into the future.”

“Too often, the healthcare industry leaves people feeling worse for their interaction with it, not better,” said Steve Jackson, cofounder of Milk + Honey United. “By removing the pain points, Rosemary has made healthcare a healthier, happier experience. From the song to the characters, we wanted to reflect this by creating a campaign that makes you feel better every time you interact with it.”

Milk + Honey United cofounder Andy DiLallo added “It’s been a privilege to build this brand from the ground up, and help define a new category so ripe for disruption.”

“With a strong track record of launching brands, finding a unique place for Rosemary in the market was right in our sweet spot,” said Hazelle Klønhammer, Milk + Honey United’s managing director. “The most compelling brands have an ambition to resolve a tension.

The healthcare system is in major need of an overhaul. This sets us up to deliver against that by not accepting the status quo, instead leading the fight for another way forward.”

CREDITS :

Client: Rosemary Health, Sydney

Agency: Milk + Honey United, Sydney

Production/Animation: Cirkus, New Zealand

Music & Sound: Squeak E. Clean Studios

Media Agency: Wavemaker & Webprofits