Ritz Delivers An Absolute Cracker

B&T’s always intrigued by cooking shows’ and the advertising industry’s fascination with the “unexpected guest” arriving, like, unexpectedly. Like, who seriously turns up unannounced at someone’s house and then, to make matters worse, expects to be fed?

Well, the notorious “unexpected guest” is back in a fun new spot for the salty sensation, the Mondelez-owned Ritz cracker.

Out of the UK and via creative agency VCCP, the spot’s called “Ready when you aren’t” and infers the classic cracker is the ideal go-to when guests turn up early or unannounced.

Commenting on the spot for the 90-year-old brand, Jim Capp, creative director at VCCP London, said: “It’s great to see such an iconic brand like Ritz back on our screens with a bit of truthful humour.”

It’s great fun. Watch it below: