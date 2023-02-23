Rihanna Super Bowl Performance Sends Searches For Red Clothes Through The Roof

Searches for red clothes and shoes skyrocketed following Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance when she wore an all-red sleeping bag coat.

Searches for “red jumpsuit” jumped by 520 per cent, while searches for “red coat,” “red puffer jacket,” and “red sneakers” by 189 per cent, 177 per cent, and 102 per cent, respectively.

The search term “Rihanna shoes” also received more than 5,000 searches during the 13 minutes that the Halftime Show was on. The shoes in question were Maison Margiela MM6 x Salomon, if you were wondering.

“Rihanna is a well-known fashion trendsetter with a history of iconic looks to back it up, having also won the Style Icon Award at the CFDAs in 2014,” said fashion retailer Boohoo which carried out the research.

“It’s not the first time she caused red to trend, having previously sent red hair dye flying off the shelves in the early 2010s after dyeing her hair during her Loud era. Google data shows that ‘Rihanna red hair’ is still Googled over 11,000 times every month, showing just how impactful her style is.

“She is known for dressing fearlessly and inspiring others to do the same, which is why she’s so influential. Rihanna knows how to make a statement, and with the arrival of baby bump number two, we cannot wait to see the next round of groundbreaking maternity style she’ll no doubt pull off.”

The findings are proof that being nimble and able to jump on trends and current events can have a huge upside benefit for ecommerce companies and marketing teams.