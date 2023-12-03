Revolution360 Parent Venetian Media Group Acquires Digital Native

Victoria-based Venetian Media Group (VMG) has acquired web and digital strategy shop Digital Native.

Lead image L-R: VMG CEO, Michael Fishwick; Digital Native big chief, Matt Gardan.

Digital Native specialises in digital strategy, branding, UX and web design it has deep experience in renewables, emerging technology and not-for-profit. Its web design process and collaborative approach with clients, makes it “the perfect fit” for the wider VMG ecosystem.

Digital Native’s clients include not-for-profit organisations, JCA, Wombat Housing & Paddle AU, AIF Capital (HK-based VC firm) and emerging tech companies, Gelion, CQC2T and Wyloo metals.

Digital Native was carefully selected because it shares VMG’s ethos – to help companies leverage digital to grow long-term and responsibly. Leading the boutique agency is Matt Gardan, with a career spanning 20 years and two continents. The industry veteran has worked with companies that pioneered the digital age – CompuServe, PlayStation and Apple computers.

VMG CEO, Michael Fishwick said, “Digital Native is the perfect addition to our family. All VMG’s businesses work harmoniously together, to offer clients the best experience possible. I’m proud to say that this approach has seen us bucking the industry trend, by acquiring new businesses and expanding.”

Digital Native big chief, Matt Gardan said, “Our business mission is Positive Pixels because there’s enough rubbish online. We want to make the web a better place, one site at a time. Our favourite projects are those that contribute positively to the community and to our digital lives.”

“I love that all VMG’s businesses work harmoniously together, providing clients with bespoke services. We’re thrilled to gain access to a range of complementary businesses at VMG. We can now offer our clients a more expansive approach to solving their key business issues,” added Matt Gardan.

VMG is the media company behind out-of-home agency, Revolution360; full-service marketing agency, Yakkazoo; local area marketing specialists, Captive Vision Outdoor; sports management agency, Aspire Talent Group; media agency, Frontier Media; print installation business, VIM; and digital agencies, Sillyfish and Digital Native.