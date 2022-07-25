Reports: NBN To Pitch Its $30 Million Media Account

Reports: NBN To Pitch Its $30 Million Media Account
Publicly’s NBN Co is reportedly pitching its $30 million media account.

Mediabrand’s UM Australia holds the account, but now it could be anyone’s game.

A source has revealed to B&T that five agencies are taking a stab at the account. Publicis’s Spark Foundry, Razorfish, UM and GroupM’s Mindshare are currently bidding for the massive win.

The list should be narrowed down to three in the next few weeks, and then those three agencies will duke it out.

NBN’s creative is currently held by BWM Isobar and B&T understands that creative isn’t out to pitch.

A $30 million dollar account is a massive deal for prospective agencies, so it’ll be interesting to see what comes from these reports.

