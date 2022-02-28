Report: Amazon & eBay Spend Most On Podcast Ads In Australia

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan - January 21, 2019: Close up to Apple Podcasts app on the screen of an Ipad Pro with personalized background and female finger touch on the app
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Aussie podcast publisher, ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network and analytics company, Magellan AI have today revealed the top 15 brands advertising across the Australian podcast landscape.

Amazon, eBay, and cloud-based software company, monday.com placed top three, respectively. Binge, Open Universities Australia and American Express also made the top ten.

The report leveraged updated AI technology, which analysed thousands of episodes from over 400 of the most popular podcasts in Australia in Q4 2021 to determine which brands are spending, further encouraging marketers to embrace the growing medium. 

The Q4 list features multiple different brands across banking, automobile, FMCG, entertainment and online retail outlets, further demonstrating podcasts as being a growth sector for advertisers. 

Overall Australian podcast adspend increased by 14 per cent from Q3 2021, with genres including society and culture, true crime, and news tallying the most spend.

You can view the full list below:

Magellan AI’s sampling method involved the software “listening” to over 400 of Australia’s most popular podcasts, and processing the audio to identify encompassing advertisements.

The proprietary model then determined advertisers’ spend based on proven inputs. The model factors in the number of ads detected, variation in ad load, types of ads, and multiple episode samples to identify and account for dynamic insertion.

Magellan AI’s international sampling also enabled regional and cross-country comparison to ensure the ads and spend are specific to Australia.

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

ARN ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network Australia Magellan

Latest News

Ad Hilariously Reverses Gender Roles In Video Games In Support Of Female Game Designers
  • Campaigns
  • Technology

Ad Hilariously Reverses Gender Roles In Video Games In Support Of Female Game Designers

A few gaming facts. Number one: half of the world’s gamers are female. Number two: only 22 per cent of game designers are women. Number three: game designers continue to pull out tired images of sexuality – the tough, musclebound man, while the female character is often overly sexualised and dressed in overtly skimpy outfits. […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Study: Only 11% Of CMOs Say They’ve Completed The Digital Transformation Journey
  • Technology

Study: Only 11% Of CMOs Say They’ve Completed The Digital Transformation Journey

Independent global media advisors MediaSense has launched its latest research study, Media 2025, revealing a noticeable maturing of the industry as brands seek greater simplification and integration across their ecosystem. Download a copy of the report HERE. Omnichannel is the order of the day but too many brand organisations are held back by internal silos, […]

CRA: Federal Government Bargaining Code Review Could Help Broadcasters Deal With Tech Giants
  • Media

CRA: Federal Government Bargaining Code Review Could Help Broadcasters Deal With Tech Giants

Industry body Commercial Radio Australia (CRA) has urged the Federal Government to take further actions to ensure radio broadcasters can strike fair deals with tech giants in the future. The organisation said the Federal Government’s review into the operation of the news media and digital platforms mandatory bargaining code would be an opportunity to examine […]

Momentum & Wollondilly Shire Council Team Up To Revive Injured Tourism Sector
  • Advertising
  • Media

Momentum & Wollondilly Shire Council Team Up To Revive Injured Tourism Sector

Wollondilly Shire Council has appointed Momentum Australia to develop strategy and creative work to drive tourism to the region, following a competitive pitch. After the impacts of devastating bushfires in 2019 then Covid in 2020-2021, Wollondilly Shire Council is on a mission to increase awareness and visitation to help provide economic relief to local businesses. […]