Report: Amazon & eBay Spend Most On Podcast Ads In Australia

Aussie podcast publisher, ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network and analytics company, Magellan AI have today revealed the top 15 brands advertising across the Australian podcast landscape.

Amazon, eBay, and cloud-based software company, monday.com placed top three, respectively. Binge, Open Universities Australia and American Express also made the top ten.

The report leveraged updated AI technology, which analysed thousands of episodes from over 400 of the most popular podcasts in Australia in Q4 2021 to determine which brands are spending, further encouraging marketers to embrace the growing medium.

The Q4 list features multiple different brands across banking, automobile, FMCG, entertainment and online retail outlets, further demonstrating podcasts as being a growth sector for advertisers.

Overall Australian podcast adspend increased by 14 per cent from Q3 2021, with genres including society and culture, true crime, and news tallying the most spend.

You can view the full list below:

Magellan AI’s sampling method involved the software “listening” to over 400 of Australia’s most popular podcasts, and processing the audio to identify encompassing advertisements.

The proprietary model then determined advertisers’ spend based on proven inputs. The model factors in the number of ads detected, variation in ad load, types of ads, and multiple episode samples to identify and account for dynamic insertion.

Magellan AI’s international sampling also enabled regional and cross-country comparison to ensure the ads and spend are specific to Australia.