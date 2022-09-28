Religious Nutters Claim New Reebok Trainers Are Satanic & Signal The End Of The World

You think the Optus marketing team has problems at the moment? Well, spare a thought for sportswear giant Reebook who’ve just had its new trainers branded as the work of Satan and a possible harbinger to the end of the world! Now there’s a job for crisis PR if ever we heard one!

The story goes, back in January Reebok partnered with French luxury brand Maison Margiela to release a new trainer called the Reebok Classic Leather Decortiqué Tabi Low which retailed for the not insignificant price of $US600 ($A930.) Check ’em out below:

On its release, the shoe didn’t garner too much attention outside those nerdy trainer trainspotting websites.

Up until now, that is. The Decortiqué Tabi Low has now caught the attention of evangelical Christian Facebook Group “Prophecy News” that boasts an impressive 650,000 followers.

According to the group, the shoes mimic the hoofed feet of Baphomet (that’s him, above), a goat deity often accompanied by the occult. It also proclaimed the shoes confirmed its belief that the end of the World was near and has since warned its followers about the shoes.

The group recently posting this to Facebook: “The rulers of this world show more and more openly and clearly who they worship. Make sure to open your eyes, and don’t be caught up in their rituals.”

Members of “Prophecy News” have also gone onto Reebok’s social media to let the company know what it thinks of its Lucifer-loving footwear.

“Satanic, no way will I ever wear those,” one person posted.

Another added: “For the people who have no clue why this is completely evil, look up Baphomet. Christians, don’t be fooled, do not buy this shoe Or ANY Reebok shoe for now on.”

While a third said: “This is so satanic!! My family will never buy another shoe from you.”

For its part, Reebok has made no official comment that it’s in cahoots with the Evil Overlord, suffice to say that the shoes are actually based on traditional Japanese shoes known as Tabi.

The leather footwear, which is made from a single animal hide, can reportedly be traced all the way back to the 15th century and are well known for a split between the big toe and the other toes.