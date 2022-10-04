Red Havas Brisbane Announces New Client Wins

Red Havas Brisbane has announced a suite of new client wins as it continues its growth trajectory in the Queensland market, following the elevation of Haylie Marchant (right in lead image) to managing partner and the appointment of Kyra Shakspeare (left) as client services director earlier this year.

Australia’s oldest and largest 100 per cent farmer owned dairy co-operative, has appointed the agency to drive brand communications via always on media relations, as well as issues management and crisis communications.

Norco marketing manager Alissa Moes commented that she’s extremely proud of what the two businesses have been able to achieve in just a short period of time.

“Our business was heavily impacted by the unprecedented flooding event that devastated the town of Lismore and the Northern Rivers region,” Moes said.

“Both the strategic counsel given, and PR strategies implemented to help advocate for greater government support, has helped to drive some truly meaningful and impactful outcomes not just for the Norco businesses, but for our Lismore workforce and the broader community – many of whom are still rebuilding and recovering.

“With this as the start to our longer-term partnership, I genuinely look forward to what else can be achieved, as we continue to work together to build on the brand’s strong foundations,” she said.

Leveraging the team’s experience in consumer health and aged care, new appointments also include TerryWhite Chemmart, as well as aged care provider, The Whiddon Group.

In addition, forming part of a new global partnership, the new client roster also includes Tritium, creators of some of the world’s most advanced and reliable DC fast chargers for electric vehicles; a Brisbane-based organisation who recently opened their first factory in the US, following a White House announcement earlier this year with President Joe Biden and Tritium CEO, Jane Hunter.

Jack Ulrich, global head of marketing for Tritium acknowledged the role of Australia in Tritium’s global PR efforts, especially given its Brisbane heritage.

“We have very strong global ambitions and Tritium remains extremely proud of its Australian roots, which will continue to be an important technology hub, as we build the brand to become the number one fast charging company in the world for electric transportation.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Red Havas Brisbane to help communicate our message and showcase what an innovative and exciting journey Tritium is on, both locally and globally,” he said.

Of the new wins, Haylie Marchant commented how pleasing it is to be able to build such a purposeful portfolio across a range of important and emerging sectors.

“It’s been a big six months and we’re extremely proud of our diverse clientele and the incredibly meaningful work we’re able to deliver for our clients.

“These wins are a testament to the talented team we have built and their ability to drive truly impactful outcomes for our client partners,” she said.