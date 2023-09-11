Recruiter Study: Salary Still Tops For Aussie Marketers, But 87% Would Turn Down A Job With Inflexible Work Hours

Recruiter Study: Salary Still Tops For Aussie Marketers, But 87% Would Turn Down A Job With Inflexible Work Hours
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



The iknowho Salary & Market Insights Guide provides the latest salary bands for marketing and advertising professionals as well as diving into the latest insights across key motivators, flexible working trends and top career priorities.

Over the last three years, candidate shortages saw salaries in the marketing world creep to unprecedented levels, iknowho have conducted over 550 face-to-face interviews with marketers so far in 2023 and are now seeing the market move towards a gradual correction and this guide has been crafted to help provide insight into the current landscape.

According to iknowho survey respondents, salary has remained a top priority when considering a new job, coming in only second to company culture. Of those candidates that didn’t receive a pay increase in the last year, 72 per cent cited they were open to looking for a new job.

Whilst salary is a key motivator, a staggering 87 per cent of survey respondents would turn down a new job if it didn’t offer flexible working options.

iknowho managing director, Dene Gambotto (lead image), commented: “In 2023 marketers continue to place a high value on flexibility, both in terms of working hours and location. We’ve seen that flexible work can improve employee retention and recruitment, increase productivity, and reduce absenteeism and turnover.”

According to iknowho, the most common flexible working option that works for both parties is a 3:2 model.

iknowho are a specialist marketing recruitment agency, working across both the corporate and agency sector. Established by Dene Gambotto in 2008, when she set out to deliver a more personal and pro-active approach to marketing recruitment. iknowho were recently awarded 2022/2023 Best Small Agency for Candidate Experience by Recruiter Insider.



Has Alan Joyce Completely Trashed Qantas Brand?
981 votes
Vote

Please login with linkedin to comment

iknowho

Latest News

Indie Creative Agency Bullfrog Unveils Sydney & UK Expansion Plans
  • Advertising

Indie Creative Agency Bullfrog Unveils Sydney & UK Expansion Plans

In response to a growing number of national and global clients, indie agency Bullfrog has announced its official expansion into Sydney along with the launch of a UK offering to commence later this year.  The Sydney offering will be spearheaded by new recruit, Alex Watts, who in his last role as national dead of social […]

Havas Study: 63% Of Early Adopting Aussies Say They’re More Stressed Post-COVID
  • Media

Havas Study: 63% Of Early Adopting Aussies Say They’re More Stressed Post-COVID

Expectations and concern for our mental health has made a major shift since the pandemic began in 2020. This is one of the key findings from a global mental health and wellbeing report released by Havas. The hangover from the pandemic is evident with 63 per cent of early adopter or ‘Prosumer’ Australians saying they […]

QMS Snares Ex-oOh!media Staffer Tim Murphy For Executive Leadership Role
  • Media

QMS Snares Ex-oOh!media Staffer Tim Murphy For Executive Leadership Role

QMS has announced Tim Murphy has been appointed to its executive leadership team. Based in Melbourne, he will join QMS in February 2024. Murphy is a highly accomplished and respected media executive with over 16 years’ experience in the out of home sector, most recently as chief sales officer at oOh!media. He is joining QMS […]

JCDecaux & The Daily Aus Launch Voice Referendum Education Campaign
  • Marketing

JCDecaux & The Daily Aus Launch Voice Referendum Education Campaign

JCDecaux and news platform The Daily Aus have partnered to inform Australians on the upcoming Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum. The education campaign “Be a voice, not an echo”, empowers audiences to make an informed decision when they vote on October 14. Tess Phillips, executive general manager, corporate affairs, JCDecaux, said: “Given all Australians will […]

Kwik Kopy Australia Launches Magazine “Possible” To Amplify Latest Campaign
  • Marketing

Kwik Kopy Australia Launches Magazine “Possible” To Amplify Latest Campaign

Kwik Kopy Australia, has launched the magazine “Possible” in an intimate launch event, hosted by Kwik Kopy Australia’s CEO, Sonia Shwabsky with 22 entrepreneurs, business owners and media. “We Make Possible” is the latest campaign with the launch of this magazine celebrating entrepreneurs and business owners across the nation who have succeeded against the odds. […]

Property Guru Andrew Winter Joins David Koch At Compare The Market
  • Media

Property Guru Andrew Winter Joins David Koch At Compare The Market

Property presenter Andrew Winter has joined Compare the Market, where he will be leading commentary on property news and trends. Following a year of rate rises, rental shortages, and increased demand for property, Winter said he was keen to speak out on issues impacting mortgage affordability. “Owning a property can be one of the most […]

Paramount+ Announces A Third Season For Original Series Mayor Of Kingstown
  • Media

Paramount+ Announces A Third Season For Original Series Mayor Of Kingstown

Paramount+ today announced that the acclaimed drama series Mayor Of Kingstown, starring Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner, is returning for a third season. From Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan, and Hugh Dillon, the original series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios exclusively for Paramount+. Mayor Of Kingstown is one of the top performing original dramas […]