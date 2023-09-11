Recruiter Study: Salary Still Tops For Aussie Marketers, But 87% Would Turn Down A Job With Inflexible Work Hours

Over the last three years, candidate shortages saw salaries in the marketing world creep to unprecedented levels, iknowho have conducted over 550 face-to-face interviews with marketers so far in 2023 and are now seeing the market move towards a gradual correction and this guide has been crafted to help provide insight into the current landscape.

According to iknowho survey respondents, salary has remained a top priority when considering a new job, coming in only second to company culture. Of those candidates that didn’t receive a pay increase in the last year, 72 per cent cited they were open to looking for a new job.