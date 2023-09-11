Recruiter Study: Salary Still Tops For Aussie Marketers, But 87% Would Turn Down A Job With Inflexible Work Hours
The iknowho Salary & Market Insights Guide provides the latest salary bands for marketing and advertising professionals as well as diving into the latest insights across key motivators, flexible working trends and top career priorities.
Over the last three years, candidate shortages saw salaries in the marketing world creep to unprecedented levels, iknowho have conducted over 550 face-to-face interviews with marketers so far in 2023 and are now seeing the market move towards a gradual correction and this guide has been crafted to help provide insight into the current landscape.
According to iknowho survey respondents, salary has remained a top priority when considering a new job, coming in only second to company culture. Of those candidates that didn’t receive a pay increase in the last year, 72 per cent cited they were open to looking for a new job.
Whilst salary is a key motivator, a staggering 87 per cent of survey respondents would turn down a new job if it didn’t offer flexible working options.
iknowho managing director, Dene Gambotto (lead image), commented: “In 2023 marketers continue to place a high value on flexibility, both in terms of working hours and location. We’ve seen that flexible work can improve employee retention and recruitment, increase productivity, and reduce absenteeism and turnover.”
According to iknowho, the most common flexible working option that works for both parties is a 3:2 model.
iknowho are a specialist marketing recruitment agency, working across both the corporate and agency sector. Established by Dene Gambotto in 2008, when she set out to deliver a more personal and pro-active approach to marketing recruitment. iknowho were recently awarded 2022/2023 Best Small Agency for Candidate Experience by Recruiter Insider.
Please login with linkedin to commentiknowho
Latest News
Pinterest To Host “Pinterest Presents” Global Advertising Summit On September 13th
Pinterest to host its Global Ad Summit on Wednesday. So, yes, this has a bit of the 'better late than nevers' about it.
Indie Creative Agency Bullfrog Unveils Sydney & UK Expansion Plans
In response to a growing number of national and global clients, indie agency Bullfrog has announced its official expansion into Sydney along with the launch of a UK offering to commence later this year. The Sydney offering will be spearheaded by new recruit, Alex Watts, who in his last role as national dead of social […]
Havas Study: 63% Of Early Adopting Aussies Say They’re More Stressed Post-COVID
Expectations and concern for our mental health has made a major shift since the pandemic began in 2020. This is one of the key findings from a global mental health and wellbeing report released by Havas. The hangover from the pandemic is evident with 63 per cent of early adopter or ‘Prosumer’ Australians saying they […]
The Arcane Dance Of Creativity & Neuroscience: A New Symphony For Behavioural Change
Strap in as we tango with neuroscience and cha-cha with creativity to rewrite the playbook on impactful behavioural change. Explores how the interplay between brain prediction theory and creative stimuli can drive meaningful behavioural change.
QMS Snares Ex-oOh!media Staffer Tim Murphy For Executive Leadership Role
QMS has announced Tim Murphy has been appointed to its executive leadership team. Based in Melbourne, he will join QMS in February 2024. Murphy is a highly accomplished and respected media executive with over 16 years’ experience in the out of home sector, most recently as chief sales officer at oOh!media. He is joining QMS […]
Sky News Australia Takes Legal Action Against RMIT FactLab
Why does it always feel that Sky News appears to be quite the volatile workplace?
JCDecaux & The Daily Aus Launch Voice Referendum Education Campaign
JCDecaux and news platform The Daily Aus have partnered to inform Australians on the upcoming Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum. The education campaign “Be a voice, not an echo”, empowers audiences to make an informed decision when they vote on October 14. Tess Phillips, executive general manager, corporate affairs, JCDecaux, said: “Given all Australians will […]
Strap Yourself In, It’s The B&T Awards Shortlist Part One!
B&T warns this shortlist may make for difficult or triumphant reading. Or indifferent reading if you never even entered.
Jimmy Fallon Apologises To Staff Following Toxic Workplace Allegations
Thankfully, there's none of this toxic workplace at any Aussie TV shows. Well, apart from the entire ABC, that is.
Andrew Winter Named Compare The Market’s New In-House Expert
Andrew Winter joins the Compare The Market team despite looking nothing like a small mongoose found in southern Africa.
Kwik Kopy Australia Launches Magazine “Possible” To Amplify Latest Campaign
Kwik Kopy Australia, has launched the magazine “Possible” in an intimate launch event, hosted by Kwik Kopy Australia’s CEO, Sonia Shwabsky with 22 entrepreneurs, business owners and media. “We Make Possible” is the latest campaign with the launch of this magazine celebrating entrepreneurs and business owners across the nation who have succeeded against the odds. […]
We Are Social Expands Relationship With Colgate-Palmolive
There'll be no qualms when the dentist hassles We Are Social staff about flossing after agency nabs Colgate-Palmolive.
oOh!’s Retail Media Arm reooh Makes Senior Hires To Drive Growth
oOh!’s retail media arm reooh announces new hires that coincidentally appear to be the exact same height and gender.
“WTF! How Is This Allowed?” Fans Fume As Coles’ Big Red Hand Invades AFL Coin Toss
Fans fume as big red hand invades coin toss. Still, forced to concede it was far more entertaining than Shannon Noll.
QMS Gives Maybelline A 3DOOH Makeover
QMS unveils 3DOOH animated campaign for beauty brand Maybelline and possibly confusing men looking for a ute ad.
Is Elon Musk’s Proposed XHiring About To See LinkedIn Get Laid Off?
Is there a more polarising social media site than LinkedIn? Apart from Threads that appears too have died a quick death.
Sunday TV Ratings: Nine’s The Block Takes Entertainment Crown
Sunday night TV numbers still leaving the networks with a warm, fuzzy feeling. Some enjoying far more fuzz than others.
Motor Traders’ Association of NSW Releases Auto Industry Magazine
Motor Traders’ Association unveils new auto magazine. Well, a cheese magazine would've been a brand extension too far.
PostMatch Launches Rugby World Cup 2023 Campaign For Stan Sport
The Wallabies enjoyed a first-up World Cup win over the weekend over some team B&T was unaware even played the sport.
PubMatic’s Sudipto Das: The Programmatic Supply Chain Isn’t One Size Fits All
This expert says programmatic supply chain isn’t one size fits all. As do large headed people about most beach hats.
Osher Gunsberg Reveals The Insider Scoop On The Masked Singer Australia
B&T never misses the chance to chat with Osher Gunsberg. Although, we have to admit, we cancelled this one three times.
Is This The Most Aussie Collab YET? Vegemite And Uncle Tobys Unite For Vegemite-Flavoured Oats
We humans remain masters at taking healthy food & quickly turning it to muck. As is evident by this Frankenstein collab.
Emotive Nabs Former Clems ECD Darren Wright As Group Creative Director
B&T warns this rather colourful press photo may cause issues for epilepsy sufferers or anyone with a heart condition.
Property Guru Andrew Winter Joins David Koch At Compare The Market
Property presenter Andrew Winter has joined Compare the Market, where he will be leading commentary on property news and trends. Following a year of rate rises, rental shortages, and increased demand for property, Winter said he was keen to speak out on issues impacting mortgage affordability. “Owning a property can be one of the most […]
Thinkerbell’s Anjana Khallouf Joins Youth Agency Shameless Media
Thinkerbell's Anjana Khallouf jumps ship. Confirms it had nothing to do with her boss always being away at conferences.
Queensland Government’s $60M Master Media Account Up For Pitch
Thinking of pitching for the Queensland Government's $60M media account? Then it's pronounced Pa-luh-shay (Palaszczuk).
ADL Says It Is “Simply Not” Telling Advertisers To Stop Spending On X
Do you harbour genuine suspicions that B&T has an avowed Elon Musk hater on staff? Confirm everything here.
“Don’t Give Up!” – Ita Buttrose Gives A Rallying Cry To Women In Media
B&T may occasionally shitcan the ABC, but there's one editorial guarantee and that's no shitcanning of the glorious Ita.
eHarmony Sued By ACCC Over Misleading “Free Dating” Adverts
Dating site sued over misleading ads. Still getting away with people looking absolutely nothing like their profile pics.
How Media Leaders Can Combat An Over-Reliance On Tech To Reduce Stress
Do you divert to tech to deal with stress? As bad as that is, it's arguably better than diverting to the bottle opener.
Paramount+ Announces A Third Season For Original Series Mayor Of Kingstown
Paramount+ today announced that the acclaimed drama series Mayor Of Kingstown, starring Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner, is returning for a third season. From Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan, and Hugh Dillon, the original series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios exclusively for Paramount+. Mayor Of Kingstown is one of the top performing original dramas […]
Adland Man David Fish: Three Reasons Why Your Sales Presentation Failed To Resonate
Did attendees fall asleep on the complimentary muffins or sushi tray during your latest preso? Wake them up with this.
Nearly A Third Of Adland To Vote “No” In Voice To Parliament Ref
Adland poll shows John Farnham's hit having no impact on the Voice. Not that Human Nature need get any ideas either.
Thursday TV Ratings: Pies-Demons Semi Punts Seven To Monster Win
It's September, which means three things - finals footy, hay fever & knowing you've missed the whole 'beach body' thing.
JCDecaux Adds 16 New Large Format Sites Across Australia
You may call it f@#king horrendous, gridlocked traffic, however, to the outdoor industry that's called dwell time.
Budget Direct Campaign Celebrates ‘Magnificent Seven’ Insurer Of The Year Award Wins Via 303 MullenLowe
Sadly, B&T didn't attend the 2023 Insurer Of The Year Awards, but understands it was a drunken & debauched affair.