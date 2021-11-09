Real Madrid Announce New “Personalised Fan Content” With Adobe

Real Madrid and Adobe are teaming up to provide fans with hyper-personalised experiences, NFTs, metahumans, and synthetic media.

The aim of this collaboration is to personalise fans experiences and drive deeper engagement.

We're excited to announce our partnership with @RealMadrid, which will see Adobe Experience Cloud help digitally transform the Spanish sporting giant into an unrivalled global entertainment brand, connecting fans around the world: https://t.co/ypJ5UnOiP4. #RealMadrid #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/kB5IH2cluA — Experience Cloud (@AdobeExpCloud) November 9, 2021

Real Madrid CTO, Michael Sutherland said: “Our fans’ experience comes first, making it an easy choice to work with Adobe, the leader in customer experience.”

“The next generation of global fans are creators at heart, and Adobe’s DNA and comprehensive capabilities are letting us realise our vision for a global community who will engage with our expanded digital commerce ecosystem.”

Adobe international president, Paul Robson said: “Using Adobe Experience Cloud, Real Madrid will be able to share personalised fan content in real-time and at scale, accelerating its mission to become a global entertainment brand.”

“By taking the electrifying emotion that fans enjoy in the stadium and translating it into immersive digital experiences, the club will be able to build even closer connections with its worldwide fanbase.”

Who knows if this will be a flash in the pan or the future of the football fan experience but we’re excited to see how it goes.