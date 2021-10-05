REA Group Joins Tech Council Of Australia

REA Group today announced it was joining forces with Australia’s tech industry leaders to become a member of the recently formed Tech Council of Australia (TCA).

REA Group CEO Owen Wilson said the company was delighted to be aligning with the TCA and supporting its goals which would not only capture significant economic benefit, but also create long-term growth opportunities contributing to Australia’s future prosperity.

“We’re excited to join the TCA and proud to support its goals of creating one million tech jobs by 2025 and contributing $250bn to the economy by 2030. The opportunity for continued growth of the sector is great. We look forward to working with other members to help shape Australia’s digital future together.”

REA Group Chief Technology Officer Chris Venter added that REA was proud to employ some of Australia’s best tech talent and the company looked forward to working with TCA members to support the creation of more jobs and help address the labour shortages being faced in the tech sector.

“As a home-grown business, we look forward to working with the TCA to focus on initiatives that support the growth of, and investment in, Australia’s tech sector. Importantly we want to generate more tech jobs and pathways into them, while creating space for innovation and boosting the growth of the tech sector.”

The Tech Council of Australia now has 60 members ranging from start-ups to global multinationals which have joined to help deliver the TCA’s vision.